Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. High near 90F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly clear in the evening then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.