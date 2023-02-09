I wanted to like Dave Franco’s “Somebody I Used to Know.” I really did. The cast is appealing, the Pacific Northwest setting is arresting, and the running time is a reasonable 105 minutes. That its attractive star, Alison Brie, has a streaking scene is certainly a plus as well. Yet, these positive aspects aren’t enough to negate the film’s lack of originality or its tepid pacing, the story simply plodding along from one predictable plot point to the next. That the actors involved are guilty of the same doesn’t help.
Having penned the script together, you have to give Franco and Brie credit for at least acknowledging the film they’re stealing from — no wait, I’m sure it’s an homage — “My Best Friend’s Wedding.” To be sure, there are far worse movies you can use as a template, yet the difference between “Somebody” and its source material is night and day — one inspired, the other labored.
Brie is Ally, a Hollywood producer who has always put work first and finds herself reeling when her reality TV show is unexpectedly cancelled. Realizing that doing shots of tequila and talking to her cat won’t cure her woes, she decides to gather her bearings and head home to visit her mother (the wasted Julie Hagerty). Her hometown, Leavenworth, Ore., is a lumberjack’s paradise, surrounded by vast forests, bubbling rivers and a mountain or two nearby. It also happens to contain Ally’s ex, Sean (Jay Ellis), who she just happens to run into. A whole evening of catching up spills into a morning of revelations, and before you know it, our heroine begins to think maybe she left something important behind on the way to pursuing her dreams.
Showing up, dressed to kill and unannounced, on Sean’s doorstep the next day, Ally realizes she’s made a big mistake. A pre-wedding feast is underway, Sean’s family, friends and fiancée, Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), in attendance. That the groom-to-be failed to mention this event would occur this particular weekend to his old flame is telling. Ally reads this loud and clear and decides to disrupt the proceedings and muddle Sean’s feelings to her advantage.
Thankfully, the machinations our heroine goes through to gum up the works aren’t too outlandish, while an interesting tension develops between Ally and Cassidy that yields some intriguing moments. Unlike the Cameron Diaz character in “Wedding,” Cassidy understands exactly what her rival’s intentions are, and she gives as good as she gets, keeping Sean’s attention while maintaining a sense of independence, unwilling to compromise her career simply because she’s getting married. There’s a missed opportunity here, as this character is so dynamic she deserves a few more scenes if not her own movie.
Franco and Brie put forth the possibility of a radical third-act twist but fail to develop it. Had they, “Somebody” would have been truly special, but their adherence to a well-worn rom-com formula dooms the film from the start. They rely on jokes akin to Ally walking in on her mother and former high school teacher having sex again and again. And yet, it might have worked had there been chemistry between Brie and Ellis. Unfortunately, while the two actors do their best to create a spark between them, it’s just not there. “A pleasant timewaster” is perhaps the most backhanded compliment any entertainment can receive, yet “Somebody” fails to reach that modest level of competence, proving to be just a waste of time.