‘The Nun II’
★★ Cast: Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell, Bonnie Aarons, Katelyn Rose Downey, Suzanne Bertish, and Peter Hudson. Directed by Michael Chaves; produced by Peter Safran and James Wan; screenplay by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and Akela Cooper. A Warner Bros. release. 110 minutes. Rated R (violent content and terror). At the AMC Champaign 13 and Savoy 16 IMAX.
As with most things of its sort, Warner Bros.’ “The Conjuring Universe” has its ups and downs. Springing from 2013’s “The Conjuring,” which introduced film-goers to paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, the thought was that the spine of the franchise would be features devoted to the ghostbusters’ adventures. Ancillary movies would dig deeper into specific cases which, spanning over 40 years, offer up a treasure trove of fright-film possibilities.
Of course, any enterprise like this suffers from inconsistencies, some of the movies being superior to others. The “Conjuring” films have been very good, thanks in large part to the presence of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as the Warrens. There have been three so far with a fourth in the offing, the series a kind of modern version of the Nick and Nora Charles “Thin Man” movies, though with much less drinking and far fewer drawing rooms.
Of the offshoots, 2018’s “The Nun” has been the weakest, a rather tepid, somewhat-confusing affair about an evil spirit terrorizing a Romanian village. Still, it was successful enough to spawn “The Nun II,” a better but still lacking entry that manages to get our attention at times but takes far too long to get to where it’s going.
Taissa Farmiga, Vera’s sister, returns as Sister Irene in this follow-up that takes place in France, circa 1956. Seems a rash of mysterious deaths have been quietly occurring across Europe, all of them involving either nuns or priests. Some have died mysteriously, others by suicide. (The film gets off to a rousing start when a man of the cloth spontaneously combusts while hovering in the same position as Christ on the cross. It’s a sight.)
The powers that be at the Vatican notice a pattern developing and suspect something supernatural is at play. As Irene has experience in such matters, she’s dispatched to investigate.
Unbeknownst to her, Maurice (Jonas Bloquet), who was an unwilling participant in her first outing, is working as handyman at a private school and having strange dreams. Not only that, but it is rumored by some of the students there that something is creeping around the locked-off portions of this establishment. As he investigates, sightings of a mysterious, nun-like figure are reported. Could there be a connection?
Well, of course there is! As things get creepier and creepier at the school, Irene and fellow nun Debra (Storm Reid) investigate the other deaths and eventually find their trail leading to Maurice.
Three different writers contributed to the screenplay, and while I have no concrete proof, I suspect each had a clause in their contracts stating none of what each of them wrote could be cut out. This is a bloated story, one that has far too many unnecessary details that delay Irene from putting all the pieces together. This makes for slow-going, while director Michael Chaves’ tepid pacing, hampered by the leisurely way he executes the suspenseful scenes, makes for a film that plods along.
That being said, there are moments. In addition to the shocking opening, a sequence midway through that finds Irene standing in front of an old-time newsstand, illuminated by a flickering neon light, proves to be one of the best scenes I’ve seen this year. A light breeze blows by, increasing in force, flipping the pages of the various magazines by, the fury of it all building until the leaves of the various periodicals come to rest, their combined visuals giving our heroine a horrific vision of what she’s up against. This sequence is done with a sense of style and energy the rest of the film sorely lacks.
Once certain characters’ backstories are revealed and all the narrative connections are made, the conclusion proves to be quite clever. The final 15 minutes contains some rousing moments that again speak to what the movie could have been.
Genre fans will likely be pleased. A judicious editor may have saved “The Nun II,” but as it is, it commits one of the cardinal sins of horror films by meandering and not delivering its scares more punctually.