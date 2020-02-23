File Blumhouse’s “Fantasy Island” under “missed opportunity.”
Retrofitted as a tropical horror anthology film, the cult 1970s television series gets a supernatural bent as the source of just how everyone’s fantasies are fulfilled is explored (hint: It’s really stupid!), while the tales themselves take a decidedly nasty turn.
Irony was one of the hallmarks of the Ricardo Montalbon-hosted show, but the twists weren’t as nihilistic as the ones in store for the five misguided folks desperately seeking a do-over here. The script attempts to imitate “The Twilight Zone” in tone but ends up falling short.
To be sure, there are sparks of brilliance in the movie, but a tepid third act as well as a particularly poor performance from the film’s lead prevent it from landing as sharply as it should.
Five people have won a trip to the Pacific Shangra-La where all dreams come true, but their desires couldn’t be more different. Gwen (Maggie Q) regrets not accepting a proposal from the man she loves and hopes to live a bit of the life that might have been; Melanie (Lucy Hale) wants nothing more than to exact revenge on her high school bully (Portia Doubleday); Randall (Austen Stowell) hopes to play soldier and see some combat action; and brothers Bradley and Brax (Ryan Hansen and Jimmy O. Wang) simply want to live a hedonistic lifestyle in which all of their wanton desires are met.
None of the visitors are entirely forthcoming where their stories are concerned, and once their true intentions are revealed, they provide just enough intrigue to keep us engaged. That all of these stories tie together is quite clever, but once all of the narrative pieces fall into place, director Jeff Wadlow loses his footing with a third act that brings things to a halt. The attempt to neatly tie up all the storylines falls flat as the storyline becomes fractured and all momentum is lost.
As with most anthology movies, certain stories are better than others, and the viewer’s interest tends to wander during sections devoted to the less-than-engaging tales. Melanie’s story of revenge works because of its base nature while Gwen’s fantasy, being the most realistic of the bunch, hits home with anyone who’s suffered with romantic regret. However, the sections devoted to the male characters limp along, hamstrung by bland plotlines and characters that are a bore. The erratic nature of the script makes for a “one step forward, two steps back” approach that prevents it from building any sense of urgency.
The film’s biggest misstep concerns Roarke, the island host who lays out the rules of each visitor’s fantasy and sits back to watch the chips fall where they may. The usually reliable Michael Pena provides a one-note performance that robs the movie of its most important asset. Had the actor provided a bit of devilish mirth or suave charm, it would have helped set a tone for the film it sorely needs. Imagine Vincent Price with his knowing grin and buttery, nuanced line delivery or even Montalbon’s innate charisma in the role; either actor or approach would have helped establish a sly sense of menace the story lacks.
Obviously, the intent here was for this to be a franchise-starter, but that’s not to be. Not only does the film stumble in its execution, but viewers failed to embrace the concept as it had a tepid $12 million opening weekend. If nothing else, the fact that there will be no return visit to this island means that at least my fantasy has come true.