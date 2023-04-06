When performing stand-up comedy or appearing in a play of the same genre, you know when the jokes are landing or not. The laughter, as well as the deafening silence, is immediate. However, with film, there’s a bit of a remove. Yes, there are those on the set who can tell you whether you’re bringing the funny or not, but how it plays on screen and in a theater is a different thing.
I’m sure that all involved in Brit McAdams’ “Paint” thought they were making a very humorous movie. And yes, there are some laughs here and there, but there’s something missing. While you can see the intent of many of the jokes and know they SHOULD be funny, far too many of them land with a thud, awkward pauses the result rather than belly laughs or even a guffaw or two. It isn’t the execution that’s lacking, but McAdams’ tepid pacing and the timing of the jokes that are at fault. Everything is just a beat or two off, and in comedy, that’s everything.
Carl Nargle (Owen Wilson) may not have the world on a string, but he has Burlington, Vt., in the palm of his hand. Hosting “Paint,” one of the most successful programs in the world of public television, he’s revered throughout the community. Women willingly sleep with him and even hang around when he moves on to someone else, in the vain hope they may be his favorite once more. And his viewers come from every demographic, whether they be patrons in a downtown bar or those at the local assisted living facility, they all tune in to see Nargle create another landscape and take them to “a special place.” It’s the sense of zen he provides that appeals to them.
However, all of this comes to an abrupt halt when Katherine (Makela Watkins), the programming manager and one of Nargle’s exes, puts another edition of “Paint” on the air with another host, Ambrosia (Ciara Renee). Bringing a sense of irreverence to the show, she initially puts some viewers off, but once they come to understand her approach, Nargle finds himself cancelled and irrelevant, at sea and ignored.
The premise is a sound one, and Wilson is perfectly cast as the ex-hippy artist, firmly at home living in his van, spending the currency that is his charm as if there is no tomorrow. The actor is equally effective when it all falls apart, his frustration not only palpable and comical, but poignant as well. Nargle is dealing with his own version of writer’s block, painting Mt. Mansfield, which looks over Burlington, again and again with only the slightest variations. The film’s best scene shows the artist destroying the numerous duplicates he’s created only to realize the cosmos is laughing at him and his rut.
At the core of the film is not simply Nargle’s fear that he will be exposed as a fraud, but that this is a universal feeling. All the artist’s ex-partners must overcome this, as his callous rejection of them has seemingly validated their insecurities. They are all stuck in the moment, and it’s only when Nargle finally experiences a similar dismissal that he comes to truly see them. This realization is the key to the movie and the character, but it fails to have either a comedic or dramatic impact. In the end, “Paint” and McAdams left me with a “meh” feeling, and instead of taking me to a special place, it had me wondering when the film would find the spark it desperately needs.
‘Paint’ ★★½ Cast: Owen Wilson, Michaela Watkins, Stephen Root, Lucy Freyer, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ciara Renee and Elizabeth Loyacano. Directed and written by Brit McAdams; produced by Peter Brant and Sam Maydew.An IFC Films release. 96 minutes. Rated PG-13 (sexual/suggestive material, drug use). At Normal Theater and available through Video-On-Demand.