While there is an intriguing true-life crime story at its core, director Tobias Lindholm takes a different tact in exploring it in “The Good Nurse.” Rather than being a traditional police procedural or a sordid recreation of the offenses in question, it focuses on the friendship that develops between a single mother and a helpful co-worker, one that deepens as their circumstances become more dire and is shattered once the terrifying truth beneath it is exposed.
There’s no questioning Amy Loughren’s (Jessica Chastain) strength. A single mother doing her best to raise two daughters, she finds herself between a rock and a hard place. Working the graveyard shift as a nurse, she’s dealing with a degenerative heart condition she needs to keep under wraps. If her condition is found out, she fears she’ll be fired before her health insurance kicks in on her one-year work anniversary. The strains of the job begin to take their toll.
Struggling one night, she’s befriended by Charlie Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), a nurse new to the hospital who’s sympathetic to her plight. Easy to confide in, he’s soon slipping her the meds she needs. They begin socializing outside work, he meets and helps with her daughters, and the two become close friends, so much so that when Loughren’s told Cullen’s being investigated for murdering one of their patients, disbelief is her only response.
This friendship, how it develops and ultimately is turned on its head, is the movie’s linchpin. The two Oscar-winners provide the sort of subtleties in their characters and the interactions they have that gives the relationship authenticity. A natural sense of ease exists between the two, evident in the intimacy displayed by their characters, the two creating an “us against the world” bond that never turns romantic yet is fiercely loyal just the same. This work proves vital, as it makes the ending all the more tragic and shocking.
Of course, Chastain can play strong, independent women in her sleep. That’s not to say she sleepwalks through this role, but that this sort of characterization comes natural to her and the movie is all the better for it. Redmayne has never been more relaxed than he is here. The scenes in which Cullen is seen as modest, kind and helpful take on a sinister air in retrospect once his devious side is exposed, a raw bracing moment that will likely leave you shaken.
While the friendship between Loughren and Cullen provides the emotional foundation of the film, Krysty Wilson-Cairns’ screenplay also delves into the investigation that leads to Cullen’s arrest. Spearheaded by detectives Tim Braun (Noah Emmerich) and Danny Baldwin (Nnamdi Asomugha), it initially appears to be an exercise in futility but is ultimately a tribute to tenacity. Their suspicions initially dismissed by their superiors, the instinct of the two veteran detectives compels them to dig deeper until they uncover a pattern of behavior from Cullen’s past.
One turning point occurs when they uncover the many other hospitals he worked at and how he quietly resigned — never fired — from his positions. Not wanting to face any sort of lawsuits for negligence, each institution quietly brushed Cullen’s activities under the rug, allowing him to continue his subtle campaign of death unabated.
“The Good Nurse” does what many of the best thrillers do. It unnerves you in subtle ways, steadily building toward a climax more powerful because of the restraint that preceded it.
And while Cullen’s crimes were heinous, they’re not the most egregious on display here. It’s not news that there are monsters among us. Yet, it’s the revelation concerning how he was able to go on killing for years that’s unconscionable and truly horrifying.