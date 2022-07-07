A celebration of those who march to the beat of their own drum, Craig Roberts’ “The Phantom of the Open” leans heavily on the performance of Mark Rylance as eccentric Maurice Flitcroft, a shipyard crane operator who, one day on a whim, decides to enter the British Open, one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world. That he’d never picked up a golf club before wasn’t going to dissuade him. That he might be able to earn a buck or two and have a bit of fun was all he needed to hit the links.
Obviously, there’s a great deal of quirkiness at play in this biopic set in the mid-1970s. However, Roberts, working from a script by Simon Farnaby based on the book by Scott Murray, makes sure things don’t get too far out of hand, grounding the story by focusing on issues regarding Flitcroft’s family and workplace as much as his adventures on the links.
Downsizing at work is what prompts our hero’s change in vocation, and while most of his co-workers don’t take him seriously, his ever-patient wife, Jean (Sally Hawkins), employs a sense of positivity that buoys him throughout his struggles.
Of course, not everyone looked upon this as a harmless lark. The upper-crust members of the local club where he goes to practice look at him in disdain, while Keith McKenzie (Rhys Ifans), the official in charge of entrants in the Open, is at wit’s end trying to prevent Flitcroft from playing. It’s all about maintaining the high standards of the tournament and the sport, you know …
Thankfully, the film’s sense of whimsy slowly dissipates, as it becomes an intriguing character study. Flitcroft is cast as a working-class hero by the media, invading the environs of the upper crust, flaunting tradition, thumbing his nose at protocol along the way. How he responds to all of this proves far more intriguing than the hijinks that take place on the golf course.
Thankfully, this is all done with a light, Capraesque touch that never becomes overbearing or heavy-handed. Equally effective is the examination of his relationships with his three sons, all fraught with their own degree of difficulty.
He inspires his twins, James and Gene (Jonah and Christian Lees), to pursue their dream of becoming world disco-dancing champions. While he should be commended for supporting them, his blind eye to the practicality of this endeavor is questionable. Meanwhile, his son, Michael (Jake Davies), striving to rise in the world of business, keeps his father at arm’s length, ashamed of his antics, sure that any connection made between them will undercut his ambitions.
This approach helps humanize the character, dispelling the notion that Flitcroft is nothing but an attention-seeking fool and is in fact dealing with much more beneath his exterior.
Rylance’s subtle technique proves invaluable here as in many small ways, he shows us a man grappling with his own doubts, at times struggling to believe his own optimistic platitudes. These moments provide a foundation of credibility to the movie that will likely keep the skeptical viewer engaged until the end.
Rylance and Roberts have us rooting for Flitcroft much like members of Britain’s working class who crowded the pubs in 1976 to cheer him on in his quixotic quest. The surprising legacy he leaves behind is well earned and wholly relatable as it speaks to the nobility of following your dream, no matter how impossible it may seem to the naysayers who surround you.