‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’
★★★
½
Cast: Sasha Lane, Ariela Barer, Kristine Froseth, Lukas Gage, Forrest Goodluck, Jayme Lawson, Jake Weary, Irene Bedard and Olive Jane Lorraine. Directed by Daniel Goldhaber; screenplay by Jordan Sjol, Ariela Barer and Goldhaber (based on the book by Andreas Malm). A Neon Pictures release. 103 minutes. Rated R (language). At AMC Champaign 13.
Driven by a sense of genuine urgency and buoyed by practical, if flawed, logic, Daniel Goldhaber’s “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” is a real-world thriller that forcefully makes a case for domestic terrorism in the face of the environmental crisis.
Taking concepts laid out in the nonfiction book by Andreas Malm, the screenplay by Ariela Barer, Jordan Sjol and Goldhaber imagines a group of young activists plotting to disrupt the flow of an oil pipeline in West Texas. Playing like a heist movie, we see the intricate plans they put together to pull off this brazen crime, one that seems destined for success until, as we know it inevitably will, it jumps the tracks with tragic results.
Utilizing a fragmented timeline, Goldhaber shows the scheme unfolding, stopping at key junctures to insert flashbacks devoted to the backstories on the ersatz terrorists.
Xochitl (Barer), having just lost her mother, is adrift and purposeless, eager to make a difference. Vulnerable, she’s susceptible to the radical talk she hears when she returns to college, falling under the sway of fellow student Shawn (Marcus Scribner), who’s tired of seeing his efforts to effect change fall short.
Dwayne (Jake Weary) is bitter over the fact that the oil companies took his farm from him through eminent domain so the pipeline could go through his property, while Native American Michael (Forrest Goodluck) also harbors a sense of rage toward society and wants to strike back. Meanwhile, Theo (Sasha Lane), diagnosed with leukemia that she feels was caused by living close to an oil refinery all her life, convinces her girlfriend, Alisha (Jayme Lawson), to join her in the crusade, while Logan (Lukas Gage) and Rowan (Kristine Froseth) are a couple of rich kids looking to cause trouble.
Each of these characters meet viathe great unifier of the 21st century, social media, and before you know it, they have convened at an abandoned home near their target and are building bombs.
While it doesn’t have the high-gloss sheen of “Ocean’s Eleven” and isn’t as compelling as the criminally overlooked “American Animals,” Goldhaber’s film is able to create a sense of ever-mounting tension as one minor error snowballs into catastrophes. The insertion of the flashbacks smacks of cruelty at times, their appearance coming just as things are reaching a boiling pointtime and again during the crime. This proves to be a simple but effective way to buildthe edge-of-your-seat suspense until the bracing conclusion.
Cinematographer Tehillah De Castro uses natural light throughout while diffusing many of the scenes to give the film a washed-out look. There are no dazzling sunsets or awe-inspiring vistas; rather, the world is wounded and drained, subtly underscoring what the characters are fighting for. This, coupled with Goldhaber’s hand-held shots and documentary style, project a sense of terrifying immediacy.
The cast is uniformly fine, as a unit capturing the naïve idealism and rash actions akin to that age. Whether “Pipeline” advocates the radical approach it portrays is open to debate; either way, it is an effective call for action on climate change.
However, its portrayal of how the vulnerable are seduced through social media is perhaps its most frightening aspect, as is the notion that there are no easy solutions to the problems it examines.