“Lightyear” won’t be mentioned in the first tier of Pixar classics, but that’s only because the bar is so high.
This isn’t faint praise. This is a well-executed, engaging and at times subversive film that will entertain youngsters and provide more than a few entertaining moments and smiles of melancholy recognition from adults in the audience.
And though there are times when director Angus MacLane succumbs to the temptation of employing a manic approach, he should be commended for keeping things humming along, with the 100-minute runtime a welcome respite in this era of bloated features.
An important distinction is made at the outset as we are told, “In 1995, a boy named Andy got a toy from his favorite movie. This is that movie.” Obviously, this will go over the head of youngsters who actually own a Buzz Lightyear toy, yet this postmodern reference to the merchandising that drives the “Toy Story” franchise and others of its ilk purposely hangs over the film. It’s clever and explains why the titular hero is voiced by Chris Evans rather than Tim Allen. The latter is a toy; the former, the real Lightyear ... sort of ...
As for the adventure that started it all, Lightyear is as arrogant as we’ve been led to believe, but not much of a mechanic. The opening act sees him and his crew stranded on T’Kani Prime, a planet they’ve stopped to investigate. Their return home is dependent on Lightyear fixing the hyper-speed drive, something he attempts to do again and again. Problem is, each time he takes his ship up for a four-minute test run, four years pass on the planet’s surface. This happens so often that he’s forced to watch his close friend, Alisha (Uzo Aduba), live her entire life while he’s basically stuck in time. Echoing the opening sequence from “Up,” this approach is equally effective.
The story loses a bit of steam as it progresses, standard action fare taking center stage. Buzz is forced to combat a race of alien robots, led by Zurg (James Brolin) — who has a rather amusing secret — alongside three Star Command rookies: Izzy (Keke Palmer), who happens to be Alisha’s granddaughter; Darby (Dale Soules), whose bark is worth more than her bite; and Mo (Taika Waititi), a clumsy, well-meaning cadet.
And I would be remiss if I did not mention SOX (Peter Sohn), a robotic cat that steals every scene it’s in. If I didn’t know any better, I’d suspect the Disney machine intended to duplicate it as a toy in the hopes of selling millions of this mechanical feline ...
Yes, there are plenty of lessons dispensed here. Lightyear’s fiercely independent crew learns that “teamwork makes the dream work,” each member realizing that trusting others has its advantages. The lighthearted-yet-earnest tone that’s a Pixar trademark helps these lessons go down easy, while numerous Easter eggs and subtle visual gags continue the studio’s approach of not dumbing down the material for children, but rather speaking to adult themes as well.
Much like the Marvel films, Pixar runs the risk of becoming passé by sticking to its formula. Yet the sincerity with which these movies are produced make any repetition excusable, even if selling toys of their characters seems to be an inescapable consequence.