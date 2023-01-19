The Screening Room | 'Plane' soars on absurdity
At the moment, there’s an interesting juxtaposition going on at the multiplex. Two B-movies are showing, both consisting of well-worn conceits, neither with an original idea to be found and each as bare bones in their execution as you can imagine. Yet one of them, the Nicolas Cage western “The Old Way,” is done in listless, rote manner that speaks to the director and cast’s knowledge they are involved in nothing special, all just showing up for a paycheck.
By contrast, check out Jean-Francois Richet’s “Plane.” While watching it, you’ll likely say to yourself, “Self, this is just like those ‘Airport’ movies and ‘Con-Air.’ And didn’t something like that happen in one of those ‘Die Hard’ movies?” and you would be correct. Yet, the difference between this and Cage’s tired effort is all involved recognize exactly what they’re involved in yet approach it with a sense of energy and tongue tucked firmly in their collective cheek. The result is a fun, ludicrous throwback to the Stallone-Schwarzenegger action era, the sort of movie popcorn was invented for and is better seen in a theater with a crowd ready to have a good time.
Gerard Butler stars as Captain Brodie Torrance, a pilot who’s a bit burned out and not the greatest dad in the world. Getting ready to take off from Singapore, a late addition is brought on board. That would be Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), a convicted murderer being extradited with a suspicious degree of urgency. This flight is doomed from the start as they are flying into a massive storm, one Torrance thinks he can handle. Unfortunately, he meets his match with old Mother Nature, and before you know it, a lightning strike hits the plane; all electrical systems are knocked out. Looks like they are going to have to ditch in the ocean, that is until Torrance spots a small island where he none too gently touches the wounded plane down. There’s good news and bad news — the good news is all the passengers are safe. The bad news — it’s occupied by a gang of guerilla fighters who decide to capture and hold them for ransom. On the upside, it’s not an island populated by cannibals.
Torrance and Gaspare take matters into their own hands, determined to make sure they and the other passengers get back home. It’s a bloody but highly stylized path to freedom as one firefight leads to a hand-to-hand fight scene that … well, you know the routine. So does Richet, who injects a bit of style, imagination and energy into the production that generates some genuine excitement, an extended fight sequence with Butler and an anonymous bad guy being a highlight.
We know Butler can tote the sort of water necessary in films like this, and he gets solid help from Colter, who’s more than capable of carrying movies like this on his own. Together, these two give performances this material doesn’t deserve, and it’s all the better for it. They each get time to lay their guns down to reveal a bit of their character’s humanity as well. Phone conversations between Torrence and his daughter (Haleigh Hekking) remind us what an effective actor he can be.
The film gets derailed at times with scenes involving Tony Goldwyn as a crisis management honcho in a corporate boardroom concocting a plan to rescue Torrence and the rest. However, “Plane” soars at its own goofy altitude when Butler and Colter are left to dispense with bad guys and terse one-liners. Yes, it’s been done before, but rarely with this much gleeful abandon.
