Based on the best-seller by Delia Owens, Olivia Newman’s adaptation of “Where the Crawdads Sing” is something of a mess. Not only does the story come off as a Frankenstein’s-monster narrative composed of disparate parts, but the aesthetic with which it is presented also belies the reality of the story. Clocking in at over two hours, the story overstays its welcome, the fine work of its lead the one saving grace amidst a sea of missteps.
Taking place in the fictional town of Barkley Cove, the film starts off with a bang as respected citizen Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson) is found dead. The prime suspect is Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a wild child known as the “Marsh Girl” who lives in the surrounding swamps, having raised herself since the age of 10. Considered an outsider by nearly all, the judgmental populace is quite sure she’s guilty of the heinous crime. Only lawyer and long-time resident Tom Milton (David Strathairn, solid as usual) sees her as something more and agrees to represent her.
Through a series of flashbacks, we learn of Kya’s background, finding out she is the youngest of five children who, along with their mother (Ahna O’Reilly), are constantly abused by her alcoholic father (Garret Dillahunt). Leaving one by one over the years, Kya eventually finds herself alone in the family home, living a magical existence in the marshes.
This would be fitting in a fairy tale, but in a story dealing with murder and other real-world concerns, it simply doesn’t fly. Equally contrived is the presence of a kindly Black couple, Mabel and Jumpin’ (Michael Hyatt and Sterling Macer Jr.), who run a tiny grocery store and take the feral child under their wing. Very convenient ...
We also learn of Kya’s love life as she meets and falls for benevolent townie Tate Walker (Taylor John Smith) while in her late teens. He teaches her to read and write as well as how to identify the various types of flora and fauna that surround her. Then there’s the matter of her relationship with the murder victim Andrews and the reasons why she’s suspected of killing him.
The pristine manner in which the way the film is shot, along with the beautified representation of the characters, runs counter to the supposedly rustic locations and wild nature of the people who live there. For living on her own in the swamps, Kya’s hair, clothes and overall appearance have a rural chic sensibility. Her diction is quite good, and that skin of hers is clear enough to be the focus of a Noxzema commercial. Her surroundings are presented in an idyllic manner as well. No swamp fever, nor virus-laden mosquitoes or man-eating crocodiles in these wetlands. Nope, it’s as peaceful and pristine as the location of Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog.”
As for the tone of the film, Newman has a hard time nailing down just how she wants to present the story, so she attempts to combine a variety of approaches. The serious nature of “To Kill a Mockingbird” combined with the histrionics of a John Grisham potboiler shot as if it were movie destined for the Hallmark Channel is about as close as I can get to approximating the director’s scattershot method.
A fairy tale masquerading as social commentary with a dash of female empowerment thrown in, “Crawdads” seemingly wants to appeal to a wide variety of viewers. Unfortunately, in taking a variety of approaches, executing each of them poorly and ignoring plausibility throughout, Newman is likely to satisfy no one.