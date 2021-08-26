In the opening minutes of Lisa Joy’s “Reminiscence,” a haunted man finds a playing card — the queen of hearts — on a rain-soaked street.
This is the first of many allusions the filmmaker makes over the course of this intriguing movie, one that cleverly melds film-noir tropes with science-fiction conventions to create a uniquely poignant feature, one that simultaneously appeals to our love of the movies and the joy of becoming immersed in a well-told tale.
Robert Mitchum wasn’t available, so Hugh Jackman assumes the role of the doomed man. He’s Nick Bannister, a burnt-out veteran residing in the near future. Just as we’ve been warned, the ice caps have melted, sea levels have risen and it’s only a matter of time before the world is flooded.
With no future to look forward to, citizens resort to looking to the past in search of illusionary happiness. Bannister and his fellow vet, Watts (Thandiwe Newton), run a business that allows you to relive any memory, all of which they witness, while in an immersion tank. Addictive, to say the least.
But that’s nothing compared to the monkey that takes up residence on Nick’s back when he meets Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). Using the excuse that she’s lost her keys and needs a session to find them, she slinks into our hero’s life. It’s all a ruse, one Nick is blind to, dazzled by the woman’s allure.
Love, or something like it, follows, but of course, it can’t last. And when Mae disappears, Nick embarks on a fevered journey to find her, accessing his own memories and those of others to discover exactly who she was and why she left.
The rabbit hole Nick falls down is replete with shocking revelations, narrative switchbacks and more heartache than any man should bear. Along the way, nods to “Laura,” “Vertigo,” “The Manchurian Candidate,” “Blade Runner,” “Dark City,” “Minority Report” and “Inception” are made, Joy acknowledging the debt she owes to these groundbreaking films.
And while this suggests “Reminiscence” is simply a pastiche of previously explored themes, Joy manages to create something distinctive enough so the film can stand on its own.
She devotes a great deal of time exploring Mae’s background, revealing the tragic circumstances of her life, providing an understanding as to why she does what she does.
Unlike Jane Greer’s Kathie from “Out of the Past” or Jean Simmons’ Diane from “Angel Face,” damaged women who were seemingly evil for evil’s sake, Mae’s motivation is understandable. As a result, she’s much more sympathetic, and our emotional investment in her, and by extension Nick, is more palpable.
Jackman delivers his usual reliable performance while Ferguson has the femme-fatale act down pat. It requires an actor of her charisma to convince us that a relatively sane man would go to the ends of the Earth to save her.
Like many modern movies, this is hampered by unnecessary action scenes. But Joy rights the ship in the final 15 minutes with a gripping conclusion that contains not only stunning revelations but also a genuinely haunting denouement.
In the end, the film’s meta- narrative isn’t simply a valentine for movie buffs, but a cutting-edge, haunting examination of obsessive love.