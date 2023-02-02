The Screening Room | 'Pool' effectively seeps in and festers
Though not as fully realized as his 2020 feature “Possessor,” writer/director Brandon Cronenberg’s follow-up, “Infinity Pool,” is still worthy of note. This disturbing examination of the collapse of the moral code among the elite provides the sort of grisly shocks, pointed commentary and thought-provoking themes the filmmaker is becoming known for, reinforcing that he is the heir apparent to his father, David, who made a name for himself exploring similar territory. Anchored by a solid Alexander Skarsgard, the film benefits greatly from the presence of Mia Goth, the current “it girl” of the horror genre, delivering a performance that will only serve to cement her reputation as such.
The fictional island of La Tolqa is the setting, and any resemblance to any oppressive Central American country is far from coincidental. Struggling author James Foster (Skarsgard) has come seeking inspiration, his sugar mama wife, Em (Cleopatra Coleman), along for the ride, footing the bill as she tries to hide her disdain for her underachieving husband. This has all the earmarks of being a vacation to forget, until they meet Gabi (Goth), who claims to be a fan of the writer, and her husband, Alban (Jalil Lespert). Susceptible to the young woman’s flattery, the Fosters find themselves spending time with them, going on impromptu picnics involving dinner, drinks and an illicit sexual encounter.
While returning from such an excursion, Foster accidentally runs down and kills a vagrant, an act that soon results in him being interrogated by an ominous police officer and forced into a Faustian bargain. While this may seem like a Banana Republic, they just happen to have a machine that, for a price, will make a clone that will take your place and receive the punishment for your crime. Execution being the sentence for Foster’s act, he willingly agrees to this process and is forced to witness his own death — that is, his clone’s demise — at the hands of the son of his victim.
This opens up a macabre can of worms as it becomes evident that Gabi, Alban and a small group of ex-pats have undergone this process, and it has had a profound effect on them. If you have the means to have a clone created to endure the consequences of your actions, is there any limit to the amoral acts you’ll indulge in?
The behavior we witness Gabi and her cohorts glory in knows no bounds, and while Foster initially resists going down this road to hedonism, his lack of moral character comes to the fore, and the only question is just how lost he’ll become. As we know, everyone’s bottom is different.
Cronenberg leaves little on the table in rendering the cloning and execution scenes in the most graphic, disturbing manner possible. Much like his father, the purpose is not simply to unnerve us, but to plant ideas that worm into our minds and fester as we contemplate the implications of all we witness. The filmmaker revels in poking at and expanding on these themes and does so to great effect here.
Unlike “Possessor,” which was surprising throughout, Cronenberg doesn’t handle “Pool” as delicately. Some key moments and outcomes are telegraphed, which dulls some of the film’s overall impact. Still, there’s no denying it got under my skin, much of the aberrant behavior on display hard to shake, some moments proving even more disturbing on reflection. A pleasant experience? Not so much. Thought-provoking? Very much so, whether I want to think about it or not.
