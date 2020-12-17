There’s a current of justified anger that runs through “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” a rage that propels and traps the characters, driving them forward to succeed against unjust circumstances while growing larger as the disappointments pile up.
Levee (Chadwick Boseman) is such a man, one with progressive ideas about his art and, more importantly, how he should be treated as a man.
And though Chicago might have been considered progressive in 1927 regarding the integration of White and Black cultures, there were still far too many there who held on to antiquated notions regarding race.
Levee and his peers were forced to deal with the malignant ignorance daily, fueling an inner rage that became increasingly difficult to contain.
August Wilson’s film deals with a small group of Black characters who’ve had to endure blatant racism their entire lives and how each of them have chosen to deal with it.
Winner of the Tony Award for Best Play in 1985, director George C. Wolfe’s adaptation is one of the year’s best films, a blistering indictment of our nation’s greatest sin, a powerful reminder of the devastating effect of blind prejudice and a message that regrettably continues to need repeating.
Taking place over one hot day in the Windy City, its sees a quartet of musicians arrive at a small recording studio, anxious to make a decent wage.
Cutler, Toledo and Slow Drag (Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman and Michael Potts, respectively) have been playing together so long, a degree of intuition has developed.
Their give and take is instinctual, producing well-played music that hits every note but lacks swing.
However, their new trumpet player, Levee, has different ideas. He’s eager to introduce new arrangements of their songs, as well as some original compositions, and his vibrant playing gives the group’s music the edge it’s been missing.
The three veterans resist this, as does the title character (Viola Davis), the vibrant chanteuse they play for, a fiercely determined woman who’s fought hard for her success and has no plans of giving it up.
Wolfe resists the urge to open the play up, shooting only a few scenes outside the confines of the recording studio. And yet, he’s able to avoid a sense of stagnation.
Employing a variety of subtle camera moves and the occasional dramatic arc, coupled with an aggressive editing style, he energizes the material.
However, it’s the cast who bring a fierce energy to the material that can’t be denied.
Davis dominates every scene; whether singing, glowering at a band member or delivering an impassioned monologue, she is a force of nature, goading her castmates to keep pace.
Boseman is more than up to the task; he’s a live wire, bursting at the seams, giving Levee a sense of purpose that defines him yet leads to his downfall.
It’s a defining performance and, as his last before his sad passing in late August from colon cancer, a fitting testament.
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” is a primal scream, a searing condemnation of a society that would allow the soul of a people to be stamped out for having the temerity to demand independence and equality.
That it retains its power over 35 years later is a tribute to Wilson’s writing; that it’s telling remains necessary is to our shame.