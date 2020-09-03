Warner Bros. was concerned that in releasing Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” in overseas markets first, key plot points would flood the internet, ruining the film’s many secrets.
They shouldn’t have worried — I couldn’t tell you what this movie was about if my life depended on it.
Expectations surrounding “Tenet” couldn’t be higher. Nolan is one of a few filmmakers whose name above the title can put butts in seats, and that’s just what Warner Bros. is hoping his latest will do — persuade viewers to overcome their COVID-19 fears and see his latest on the big screen.
Whether it will succeed is to be determined, though a first-week European take of over
$50 million is a good sign.
However, I think that after opening weekend, word will get out that it simply isn’t worth the price, let alone risking your health.
As I say, the studio’s request that critics keep plot secrets close to our vests will be easy. A horribly wooden John David Washington is The Protagonist (I’m not kidding), an American operative who, after a seemingly botched mission in Russia, is told that his life-risking derring-do was nothing but a test to see if he has what it takes for a special assignment.
Given little to go on, he’s sent to Europe, where he’s shown some mysterious artifacts. This leads to a globe-trotting adventure that features hidden cities, the possibility of nuclear annihilation, forged artworks and, as with many of Nolan’s films, an obsession with time and its relentless march.
The first act is replete with exposition dumps in which characters provide background to their lives, explain key events and, in Nolan’s films, go over the rules by which their respective worlds operate. So much information is thrown at the viewer, it’s hard to keep up with exactly what’s going on.
In the end, it doesn’t matter who is who, what side they’re on or just how this brand of time travel works. Nolan has other fish to fry.
He is obviously in on this joke. Moments in which seemingly key plot points are being explained are purposely drowned out by Ludwig Goransson’s abusive score or sound effects that are turned up to 11.
“Important” clues are dispensed by characters wearing masks or breathing devices or in a catamaran, water loudly splashing around them.
The story is inconsequential. Nolan has always been about dazzling us with grand set pieces, and with their complex choreography and meticulous execution, it’s obvious this is where his interest lies. To be sure, the grand sequences on display here are impressive, with one involving a jumbo jet crashing through an airplane terminal being the highlight.
But that’s not enough. The biggest problem with the film is its lack of heart. This is a cold exercise lacking an avenue through which the viewer can become emotionally engaged.
Nolan’s best work, “The Dark Knight” trilogy, “Inception” and “Interstellar,” all feature characters we sympathize with because they are striving to be reunited with or save people.
That aspect is nonexistent here; instead, we’re given poorly drawn characters who are nothing but props awash in the filmmaker’s overproduced set pieces. Early on, one of the characters advises, “Don’t try to understand it,” which proves to be good advice.
