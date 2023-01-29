The Screening Room | Progressive 'You People' hobbled by structure
Kenya Barris’ “You People” is an odd combination of traditional storytelling and progressive politics, a film that has a great deal to say but can’t find a new way to say it.
Adhering to the plot structure used by “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?” and “Meet the Fockers,” the movie’s humor — most of it effective — stems from fish-out-of-water situations, its characters floundering about, trying to save face while adrift in a sea of awkwardness. It’s a time-honored approach that yields many humorous dividends in the hands of the movie’s veteran cast, and had Barris and co-writer and star Jonah Hill stuck to this approach throughout, their message concerning modern race relations might have gone down a bit easier. Unfortunately, the film’s preachiness at times gets in the way of its theme, a sense of overkill keeping the viewer at arm’s length rather than prompting them to feel or think.
Ezra (Hill) is a White 35-year-old with a decent job but little in the way of a social life. Realizing he needs more than one-night stands, he takes a chance and asks out Amira (Lauren London), a Black woman who works as a fashion designer whom he meets after mistaking her for an Uber driver. Things go better than expected, time passes and the relationship progresses to the point where the inevitable can no longer be delayed — they have to meet each other’s parents.
As these sequences unfold, it becomes obvious there’s nothing new at play where the situations are concerned, but the issues covered in them have been updated. Ezra’s parents, Shelley and Arnold (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny), are acutely aware of the issues of race that are at play and overcompensate, going out of their way to mention Black causes they have championed and insisting they understand how Amira and her parents feel.
On the flip side, Akbar and Fatima (Eddie Murphy and Nia Long) wear their anger as if it is a badge of honor, hypersensitive to any act they view as aggressive or racist, calling out the perceived offender at the drop of a hat.
Barris and Hill have a great deal to say about these issues, some of it coming out on the podcast Ezra does with his Black trans friend, Mo (Sam Jay). Their conversations are honest and heartfelt, the comfortable nature of their friendship allowing them to speak with candor, having no fear of being called out for being insensitive. This allows them to inch towards an understanding of each other, something Ezra isn’t afforded by his perspective in-laws. This is perhaps the film’s strongest statement — that understanding comes with time, experience and understanding, a conceit that’s often obscured by anger.
The journey Ezra and Amira take is genuine, Hill and London’s chemistry going a long way towards convincing us each would be willing to endure the trials they face. Equally effective is the first-dinner sequence in which Shelley and Arnold make the mistake of comparing the Holocaust to slavery, drawing the ire of Akbar and Fatima, as good intentions are misconstrued and anger clouds sound judgement. The film is effective in these moments because there’s an honesty in the way these issues are being handled and, most importantly, none of the parties are being judged or vilified.
It’s unfortunate Barris and Hill fall back on a Hollywood ending that was old hat 50 years ago. But I forgive them because it gives the audience what it wants — a sense of hope. To be sure, things are dire in the area of race relations at the moment, and this film isn’t naïve enough to suggest the issue can be solved any time soon.
The writers know full well this will always be an issue for our nation, yet they subscribe to a sense of optimism, their film providing a picture of two disparate cultures finding common ground, and that’s something.
