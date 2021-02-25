A quiet, powerful story of love and determination, Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari” emerges as a testament to perseverance as well as the power and fragility of family.
Based on the filmmaker’s own immigrant experience, the movie is discreet in its approach in portraying the many trials the family at its center must endure, never resorting to histrionics to exaggerate the severity of the family’s troubles for drama’s sake.
Instead, there’s a sense of intimacy to it all, as if the viewer has been invited to pull up a chair to the Chung’s kitchen table to hear the simple story of their struggles and growth.
Thanks to this approach, it proves far more powerful than one would expect, the portrayal of the familial bond on display resonating with the viewer in unexpected ways.
Hoping for a fresh start, Jacob Yi (Stephen Yeun) has brought his family to 1980s Arkansas, where he’s bought a plot of land in the hopes of growing fresh Korean produce.
He thinks there’s a market for it in Dallas, but raising the crop and being able to transport it are just two of the many hurdles he’ll have to clear.
Jacob’s wife, Monica (Han
Ye-ri), is far from happy with this situation, afraid that her husband’s pipe dream will never come to fruition and feeling like an outcast in the community.
Paying the bills by sexing chickens at a nearby poultry farm, the couple finds their marriage on the rocks, compounded by the arrival of Monica’s mother, Soon-ja (Youn Yuh-
jung), who has come to watch her grandchildren, Anne (Noel Cho) and David (Alan S. Kim).
Soon-ja is not much of a cook, but she’s good at playing cards and cussing and takes an immediate liking to Mountain Dew.
As much of a child as her two charges, she initially seems to be yet another burden for the couple to deal with. Yet, as time passes, the bond she forms with David proves transformative.
Though young, the boy can sense the pressure his father is under and the strain his mother feels. His grandmother’s presence provides a refuge where he can escape the tension of home, gravitating to her because of her childlike qualities.
Chung’s deft approach is surely due to his intimate connection to the story.
In lesser hands, the temptation would have been to render the Yis’ story on a grand scale, with dramatic turns in the third act that would not be out of touch in a soap opera. Yet the filmmaker’s matter-of-fact approach grounds their experiences in reality, making them all the more powerful.
This is a movie of grand moments rendered on a small scale, which magnifies their emotional impact and poignancy.
The acting is solid all around, Han and Ye-ri render their respective characters’ sense of independence with sincerity, while Cho and Kim never fall into the trap of acting like kids.
Their genuine nature endears us to them from the start, while Yuh-jung and film veteran Will Patton as an addled neighbor never fall victim to overplaying their outsized roles.
In the end, “Minari” is a testament to the ties that bind us.
Though at times they may be stretched to the breaking point, the bond between family members can often prove to be our salvation, the only thing that’s familiar and reliable in a world that is not.
The wise man recognizes this, cultivating it in his own children, something Jacob is, thankfully, able to recognize through the haze of his everyday worries.