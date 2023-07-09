I’ve made no bones about how I feel about the third acts of most Hollywood films. So many of them don’t follow through to a logical conclusion or march lockstep towards a predictable ending. However, there have been some encouraging signs of late.
“The Flash” brought to a close a troubled movie multiverse with plenty of fan service, as well as heart, without compromising itself or skimping on fun, while “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” provided a perfect grace note for the titular globetrotting archeologist. Even TV’s “Ted Lasso,” despite limping through a lackluster third season, managed to stick the landing with a genuinely poignant conclusion that reminded viewers why they fell in love with the show in the first place.
Add Patrick Wilson’s “Insidious: The Red Door” to the list of productions with satisfying endings, as this final part in the horror franchise manages to not simply rehash key elements from previous entries but instead explore its key themes more deeply while delivering an emotionally charged conclusion to the Lambert family saga. Though the first-time director allows things to sag a bit in the middle, overall, this is an effective thriller that provides some genuine scares as well as a solid exploration of its subtext.
Events pick up some 10 years after the events of the second film, though things are far from rosy. Josh’s (Wilson) mother, Lorraine (Barbra Hershey), has died, and her funeral is the awkward meeting place for the Lambert clan. Josh and Renai (Rose Byrne) have divorced, and as a result, their eldest son, Dalton (Ty Simpkins), harbors a deep resentment towards his father.
Going off to college, the young man is a bit of an outcast, but expresses himself forcefully through his art. An in-class exercise in which students are encouraged to draw something plucked from their memories prompts Dalton to furiously render a picture of a red door for reasons he cannot comprehend. Meanwhile, complaining that his memory is foggy, Josh submits to some tests to chart his brain activity. This, too, elicits some disturbing events from his subconscious that cause him to question his sanity.
What Josh and Dalton don’t realize is that after their journey into “The Further” — a haunted realm populated by tortured souls accessed through astral projection — 10 years prior, they were both hypnotized and told to forget about it. While this narrative switchback smacks of convenience, Wilson doesn’t dwell on it and moves the story briskly along to one disturbing scene after another. Seems some rather nasty spirits have been waiting for them both to return and are starting to invade our realm in order to pull them in.
Wilson delivers three very effective jump scares — yeah, he got me — which isn’t all that difficult. However, where he excels is not simply replicating the eerie nature of The Further but presenting it in the same space as our world. These two dimensions overlap for the first time in the franchise, a seemingly simple piece of staging that increases the tension as it puts father, son and those they love in more immediate danger. Quick-cutting and jarring camera movements increase the sense of displacement and confusion, all of it done practically. Again, what Wilson’s done isn’t complicated, but it’s well-crafted, and this old-school approach proves refreshing.
At the core of the “Insidious” films have been the themes of guilt and denial, both of which severely affect Josh’s mental health and now his son’s. The narrative conceit that the sins of the father will be visited upon the son drives the story, obviously through the conflict that exists between Josh and Dalton but also from another surprising source, one that hearkens back to the original film and allows for closure for both the characters and the franchise.
To be sure, the “Insidious” films will never be mistaken for works of great originality. However, what James Wan and Leigh Whannell have done from the beginning is produce, on modest budgets, well-crafted, old-fashioned fright films that provide effective jolts using basic cinematic tools and techniques, along with just enough thematic heft to elevate them above the usual fare.
Wilson should be commended for continuing this tradition, “The Red Door” being a fitting swan song.
‘Insidious: The Red Door’
★★★ Cast: Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne,
Ty Simpkins, Hiam Abbass, Lin Shaye, Andrew Astor, Juliana Davies and Sinclair Daniel. Directed by Patrick Wilson; produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli and James Wan; screenplay by Scott Teems. A Columbia Pictures release. 107 minutes. Rated PG-13 (violence, terror and strong language). At the AMC Champaign 13, Harvest Moon Drive-In and Savoy 16 IMAX.