A major misfire on nearly every level, “Respect,” an Aretha Franklin biopic, gets off on the wrong foot and stumbles for nearly two-and-a-half hours.
Fragmented and scattered, the movie comes off as a Cliffs Notes version of the queen of soul’s life, a project that leaves viewers with more questions than it answers. Frustrating and murky, the uneven nature of this project and lackluster performance from Jennifer Hudson in the main role doom the film, making it seem like a slog that dead-ends down narrative cul-de-sacs.
We first see Franklin at age 8, her domineering father, the Rev. C.L. Franklin (Forest Whitaker), making her perform like a show pony for invited guests, many of them Motown legends. Unaware that this man was a charismatic leader in Detroit, I was left wondering just why Sam Cooke, Dinah Washington and others were regularly hanging around the Franklin residence.
Not including this vital information, as well as why her parents were estranged, the circumstances surrounding her mother’s death and just how Franklin ended up with two children by the time she was 15 are just a few of the many major omissions in Tracey Scott Wilson’s Swiss-cheese script.
To say the film moves by leaps and bounds is a major understatement. Suddenly, the Franklins have moved to Birmingham, Ala., Aretha is now an adult and singing at rallies for Martin Luther King Jr. (1960), and is soon to be signed by Columbia Records (1961) before recording in New York for producer Jerry Wexler (played with verve by Marc Maron) (1967), only to go to the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Alabama (1969) to revitalize her career.
Each of these moments has a scene or two devoted to it, then it’s on to the next. Whiplash is a genuine concern when taking in this film.
As a result, the movie has a fractured feel that makes it impossible to become engaged in the story or Franklin’s plight, tragic as it might be. That her life plays like a parade of cliches is unavoidable, as so many other troubled musicians’ lives have made it to the big screen, and we’ve become overly familiar with the fall she takes.
An abusive husband in the form of opportunist Ted White (Marlon Wayans, giving the movie’s best performance) appears, while drug abuse and hubris on Franklin’s part rear their ugly heads, as well.
Perhaps this is why Wilson and first-time director Liesl Tommy utilized this hopscotch approach: We’ve seen it all before, so why dwell on nuance or character development? They know we’ve gone down this narrative path before, so why dwell on the details?
The approach is to hit the highlight and move on. Having cut her teeth directing TV episodes, Tommy seems incapable of building an extended narrative, eschewing the notion that the story should build to an effective climax over time.
The most surprising thing is Hudson’s by-the-numbers performance. The usually reliable actress flounders, making obvious choices, a cursory turn that matches Tommy’s shorthand approach. The only saving grace is her rendering of Franklin’s seminal hits. These are the few moments that contain any passion, something the rest of “Respect” sorely lacks.
For DVR alerts, film recommendations and movie news, follow Koplinski on Twitter @ckoplinski. His email is chuckkoplinski@gmail.com.