‘Retribution’ ★★½ Cast: Liam Neeson, Embeth Davidtz, Noma Dumezweni, Matthew Modine, Jack Champion, Lilly Aspell, Emily Kusche and Arian Moayed. Directed by Nimrod Antal; produced by Jaume Collet-Serra, Shanna Eddy and Juan Sola; screenplay by Christopher Salmanpour.A Lionsgate Films release. 91 minutes. Rated R (language and violence). At AMC Champaign 13 and Savoy 16 IMAX.
As far as Liam Neeson movies are concerned, “Retribution” isn’t bad. Granted, it’s a low bar now that the Irish actor has scuttled his career by resigning himself to one low-budget, threadbare action movie after another. What began as a career resurrection of sorts with 2008’s “Taken” has led Neeson down the path to becoming the next Bruce Willis, what with his appearing in one less-inspired actioner after another. I suppose he has bills to pay …
His latest, the work of auteur Nimrod Antal, a remake of a 2015 Spanish thriller, finds the Irish leading man as Matt Turner, a Berlin-based workaholic whose pursuit of the almighty dollar has alienated his family. Unbeknownst to him, his wife, Heather (Embeth Davidtz), is seeking a divorce and asks him to take their kids to school so she can consult a lawyer. This gives Turner a chance to reconnect with his teen son, Zach (Jack Champion), who hates his guts, and his young daughter, Emily (Lilly Aspell), eager to get her father’s attention. Needless to say, it’s a long ride to school.
Unfortunately, it gets longer when Turner gets a call from a stranger who tells him there’s a bomb rigged under his seat that he’ll detonate if he doesn’t do as he says. Of course, he thinks this is a crank call until he’s told to drive to a location where one of his associates is parked and dealing with the same situation. His girlfriend is not handling this well, and soon we’re treated to a case of financer flambe.
Needless to say, this gets Turner’s attention, and he’s all ears regarding what’s asked of him, which involves him providing a password that will unlock and transfer billions of dollars to an offshore account. At this point, the kids are so wishing their mom had taken them to school.
Running at 91 minutes, Antal keeps the story moving so as not to let the viewer concentrate on how ludicrous it all is. It doesn’t help — we know it’s ridiculous, and that’s part of the fun. Giving credit where it’s due, the interactions between Dad and his alienated kids in a confined space are good, Champion and Aspell keeping up with the veteran actor going from anger to fear then concern without missing a beat. I certainly wouldn’t suggest this as a form of family therapy, but it works here.
Antal also puts Berlin in a good light, the city’s shimmering modern skyscape seen as Turner goes careening about its twisting, narrow streets to great effect. Mayhem takes place as a result, bringing in Noma Dumezweni as Inspector Brickmann, a welcome presence providing a much-needed sense of gravitas to the proceedings.
The outlandish nature of the story eventually catches up with it, the third act containing an identity twist switcheroo screenwriter Christopher Salmanpour hopes will be seen as inspired instead of the act of a desperate scribe. It doesn’t quite work, but by this point, as the saying goes, “In for a penny, in for a pound.” At the very least, this revelation activates “Mean Neeson,” which, despite the quality of the films he’s in, is always a welcome sight for action fans. Few actors grit their teeth and snarl bad dialogue with the conviction he does, his moments of justified rage the highlight of these B movies. In that regard, “Retribution” delivers while providing a tutorial on how to solve the whole bomb-under-your-car-seat predicament, a handy bonus if you ever find yourself in a similar situation.