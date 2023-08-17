‘River Wild’ ★★★ Cast: Leighton Meester, Adam Brody, Taran Killam, Olivia Swann, Eve Connelly, Nick Wittman and Matt Devere. Directed by Ben Katai; produced by Ogden Gavanski, Daniel Kresmery and Anne-Marie Roberge; screenplay by Mike Nguyen Le and Katai. A Universal Pictures release. 91 minutes. Rated PG-13 (violence, some bloody images, language and suggestive material). Streaming on Netflix.
Though its title is similar to the 1994 Meryl Streep feature, and it does focus on a perilous river journey with a psychopath calling the shots, Ben Ketai’s “River Wild” manages to be distinctive in its own right.
Delving into the psyches of its central characters in an effort to give us a thriller with an emotional foundation, Ketai and co-writer Mike Nguyen Le succeed for the most part. The characters caught on the perilous journey they’re forced to undertake are well drawn and fully realized. However, the film stumbles badly during its third act with a degree of laziness, the writers relying on incidents that stretch credulity.
At a crossroads in her life, Joey (Leighton Meester) decides to get away. Feeling pressure from an enthusiastic boyfriend to commit, she goes to see her brother, Gray (Taran Killam), who owns a whitewater rafting company. She tags along on a small expedition with him and two first-timers, Karissa (Olivia Swann) and Van (Eve Connolly), but perpetual third wheel Trevor (Adam Brody) also joins. A childhood friend of Gray’s, the ex-con is a loose cannon, his erratic, impulsive behavior often leading to trouble.
Sure enough, an accident occurs in which Van fractures her skull. Its implied she was trying to escape Trevor’s sexual advances, which casts a pall over the group. This triggers Joey, as we learn she was also a victim of his, some 15 years ago. As a teen, she did not recognize the true dynamic of their relationship, but over time, she’s come to realize its abusive nature.
Realizing the quickest way to get the help they need is downriver, they head down the rapids to a remote outpost. Realizing he will probably be charged with sexual assault, and the punishment will be more severe with his prior record, Trevor shoots a park ranger as he’s calling in the incident. A plan is hatched to flee to Canada, with Joey, Gray and Karissa held hostage.
Ketai does a fine job capturing the violence of the river they must navigate, putting the viewer in the fragile inflatable with the characters, tossing and turning us around with them to great effect. He also has some solid performances at his disposal, each in his intimate cast rising to the occasion as the pressure in the narrative build. Their reactions fuel the tension, and as things progress, the film becomes a character study, Meester given the spotlight as a damaged woman who must find the courage to face her demons. This examination of trauma and its effects provides a solid emotional foundation.
Unfortunately, the film loses its way in the last half-hour as Joey is forced to go against character and commit two incredibly stupid acts in service of sustaining the plot. Seeing her character suddenly become nonsensical and irrational after coming across as intelligent and capable in the first two acts is a disservice to the audience and the actor. However, Meester’s commitment helped me look past the script’s faults, as did the thematic importance of Joey’s recovery. To help punctuate this, the final scene is on point, the actor effectively conveying a sense of battered strength and unflagging tenacity that will allow her to heal.
This was enough to make me forgive “River” its faults, the third act becoming muddled water under the bridge.