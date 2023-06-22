My fear was that Tim Story’s “The Blackening” would be done in the vein of the “Scary Movie” films, the series of simplistic movies that, with nearly $900 million in box office receipts, is a testament to how little it takes to amuse the masses. Based on a 2018 short, this feature is a surprisingly smart parody that has far more on its mind than obvious jokes and broad pratfalls. Though the net screenwriters Tracey Oliver and Dewayne Perkins casts is wide — the allusions to other films copious — the social commentary in this 96-minute feature is spot on. No prisoners are taken in this pithy examination of Black culture, as seen through the lens of the horror genre.
Things get off to a familiar start as the setting is an isolated cabin in — you guessed it — the woods. Morgan (Yvonne Orji) and Shawn (Jay Pharoah) are the first of a group of friends to arrive who are gathering to celebrate Juneteenth. While exploring the house, they find a board game called “The Blackening.” It doesn’t end well, and the rest of the crew, Lisa (Antoinette Robertson), Allison (Grace Byers), Dewayne (Perkins), King (Melvin Gregg), Nnamdi (Sinqua Walls), Shanika (X Mayo) and Clifton (Jermaine Fowler), have no idea what they’re stumbling into when they arrive the next day.
However, it soon becomes apparent they are all prey to a masked killer with a penchant for using a crossbow. Thankfully, the villain is not cut from the same cloth as Michael Myers or Jason Vorhees, as he’s quite manipulative and sets out to toy with his victims. Questions are posed (“Name the five Black actors that appeared on ‘Friends.’”) that must be answered correctly in order to save one of the guests. This escalates to the point where the one who they think is the Blackest must be sacrificed to save the rest.
“Get Out,” “Saw” and “Scream” are obvious antecedents, and it’s to Oliver and Perkins’ credit that they put their own spin on tropes that have become pop culture touchstones. Through this lens, they put Black stereotypes in the crosshairs to pointed and hilarious effect. Under pressure, we find each character is struggling with balancing how to embrace their cultural heritage in a world that is predominantly White.
Obviously, this is material that needs to be handled deftly, and all involved are up to the task. Story pulls off an impressive highwire act, laughs coming hot and heavy, countered nicely by suspenseful moments that pay off more times than not. The comedic timing of the cast is sharp, as is the way they deal with the film’s awkward moments. How closely each character has embraced Black history and culture whenever a round of the titular game is played results in one barbed laugh after another. When they are asked to come up with the second verse of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” or prove how Black they aren’t when the above-mentioned sacrifice is brought up, you can’t help but be impressed with how far Story and his crew take things.
Sequels to movies such as these seem inevitable. However, I think Story, Oliver and Perkins could avoid the curse of diminishing returns as “The Blackening.” The film just scratches the surface where the social issues and satirical approach is concerned. The approach on display here is the perfect way to bring these vital issues with humor and intelligence to the table.
‘The Blackening’ ★★★ Cast: Antoinette Robertson, Dewayne Perkins, Sinqua Walls, Jay Pharoah, Grace Byers, X Mayo, Melvin Gregg, Jermaine Fowler and Yvonne Orji. Directed by Tim Story; produced by Marcei Brown, Jason Clark and E. Brian Dobbins; screenplay by Tracy Oliver and Perkins. A Lionsgate Films release. 96 minutes. Rated R (pervasive language, violence and drug use). At AMC Champaign 13 and Savoy 16 IMAX.