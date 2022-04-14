If good intentions were the basis for entering cinematic heaven, then Rosalind Ross’ “Father Stu” would earn a place at the top of its firmament. Unfortunately, I won’t be judging it in such lofty terms, and as such, it falls a bit short of divine perfection. A passion project of its star and producer, Mark Wahlberg, this is a film that will likely speak to those in need of a bit of reassurance where the state of humanity is concerned — and who doesn’t need that right about now — and to be fair, the lessons it preaches are not overt or laid on too thick. Too bad it takes so long for the movie to find its feet as first-time director Rosalind Ross, who also penned the screenplay, flounders a bit in bringing this rather unwieldy tale to the screen with a sense of expediency.
To say that Stuart Long (Wahlberg) is struggling to find his place in the world is quite an understatement. His lackluster boxing career derailed because of injuries and multiple brushes with the law, he is in search of some sort of direction, his mother (Jacki Weaver), hoping against hope he’ll find his way. She’s none too thrilled with his latest plan — to go to Hollywood to be a movie star — but if Stu has one positive quality, it’s his sense of determination. Needless to say, the whole acting thing doesn’t work out, and neither does a reunion with his estranged father (a fine Mel Gibson).
However, the one positive is his meeting Carmen (Teresa Ruiz), a young beauty he falls for instantly, going so far as showing up at her church to make some time with her. She knows exactly what Stu’s after and doesn’t fall for his song-and-dance act. But some of the sermons he hears start to have a bit of an impact, and after claiming to have had a vision after having a near-fatal motorcycle accident, he decides to become a priest. Not long after, he’s diagnosed with a form of muscular dystrophy.
If this weren’t a true story, you’d scoff at the fantastic turns the tale takes. Yet, there is a validity of the story that keeps us engaged, even though Ross isn’t able to generate a good deal of momentum during the first two acts. The screenplay is in desperate need to be streamlined, Long’s story coming off as scattered. While this may reflect its hero’s life, it doesn’t make for compelling storytelling.
However, there’s no question the film finds its feet in its third act, and Ross applies a surprisingly deft touch as Long’s condition worsens. It would be tempting to lay the sentiment on with a trowel, but the director is wise enough to step back and simply let the events play out. No embellishing is needed to move us at this point.
Wahlberg gives one of his best performances, subverting the physicality he often uses so effectively by gaining a considerable amount of weight and conveying Long’s trials with his face and voice, each of which slowly slacken as the film progresses, and soulful eyes. Restraint is the key here, even with the physical tools he still has at his disposal, the actor creating a sense of poignancy and strength that never seems insincere.
Gibson, as well as Malcolm McDowell as an understanding monsignor, provide solid support, the film getting a jolt of energy whenever they appear. They, Wahlberg and the film’s vital message nearly salvage this worthy enterprise, one that would have benefited from a rewrite or two and a good trimming.