There’s plenty going on in the latest installment of the “Scream” franchise, none of it necessarily new.
As directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (“Ready or Not”), the fifth entry in the series is a reboot, a sequel and a Cliff Notes echo-pedal, a movie that diligently dots the i’s and crosses the t’s where covering all of the expected beats in a horror film are concerned.
This proves to be an asset and a hindrance, as the energy with which this material is rehashed is initially done in a clever, engaging manner, though it ultimately prevents the film from becoming distinctive or genuinely breaking new ground.
The first scene is a faithful recreation of the opening moments of Wes Craven’s 1996 original, with Jenna Ortega’s Tara forced to play a game of horror-movie trivia, as Drew Barrymore’s Casey did many years ago. It ends a bit better for Tara, as she survives a savage attack by the Ghostface killer, which causes her estranged sister, Sam (Melissa Barrera), to come running.
She’s not the only one who returns to Woodsboro, as OG victim Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and reporter Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox) show up when they learn they are being targeted as well. It comes as no surprise that former Sheriff Dewey Riley (David Arquette) comes out of retirement, being the original investigator of the original crimes and Gale’s ex-husband.
References from the four previous films are thrown about with abandon, and while it isn’t necessary to have seen them, I can’t imagine being as engaged with the bloody shenanigans if you’re coming in cold. And while there’s a sense of pleasure in being able to crack all the Easter eggs that pop up, there are so many of them it ultimately ends up being a hindrance from becoming fully involved with the story.
Then again, it really doesn’t matter, because if you’ve seen one “Scream” movie, you’ve seen this one. While that familiarity doesn’t necessarily breed contempt, the film’s repetitious nature — not simply because of the meta-narrative, but because of the frequency of brutal murders — ultimately leaves you wanting more and less at the same time.
While the franchise has never held back where violence and gore are concerned, the attacks and kills this time around seem more vicious and vile. There’s kittle fun in seeing characters butchered with such abandon.
Campbell, Cox and Arquette all put on a brave face, bringing a professionalism to the exercise I’m not sure it deserves. Newcomers Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Quaid, Sonia Ammar, Mikey Madison and Mason Gooding are on board to lure in younger viewers as the new pool of suspects and/or victims. They meet the requisite requirements of attractiveness, know their lines and hit their marks while screaming and bleeding with reckless abandon.
Without question, for better or ill, “Scream” gives its audience everything it expects, which is the point of this bloody, redundant exercise. Fans will likely be comforted by its lack of innovation and embrace of the familiar, but for me, everything old here didn’t seem new again, just old.