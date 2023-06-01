It’s hard to imagine dealing with the sort of pressure LeBron James had to contend with at the age of 16. On the cover of Sports Illustrated, touted as the best high school basketball player in the nation and predicted to be an instant star in the NBA, the national sports media had him in its crosshairs at an age when most teens are worried about getting their driver’s license. To be sure, there was the issue of his driving a Hummer, which was a bad look, and the fact that he was suspended from playing his senior year, through no fault of his own. That he was able to handle all of this at such a young age without suffering a breakdown is a remarkable feat, one taken for granted for far too long.
Chris Robinson’s “Shooting Stars,” based on the book by Buzz Bissinger and James, looks at these formative years and sheds light on how he navigated this minefield. And while James is the selling point, the film devotes as much time to his high school teammates as it does the superstar, underscoring again and again that the support they gave one another was the secret to their success, as each went on to lucrative careers of their own.
Having already played together for years in community leagues, James (Marquis Mookie Cook), Lil Dru Joyce (Caleb McLaughlin), Sian Cotton (Khalil Everage) and Willie McGee (Avery Serell Wills Jr.) were more than ready to dominate the high school stage. What with former NCAA coach Keith Dambrot at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School, the quartet took their talents to the private school and immediately had an impact. Winning state championships three of the four seasons they played together, along with fifth man Romeo Travis (Sterling Henderson), they were an unstoppable force, combining a sense of athleticism and showmanship that would put many professional teams to shame.
And while there were headlines aplenty, there was more than a bit of turmoil behind the scenes. The film pulls no punches in examining James’ youthful arrogance, Joyce’s rabid jealousy and McGee’s fear of alienation. Kudos to the young actors assembled here, each of them giving the sort of nuanced performances that never veer toward the obvious, all aware that less is more when conveying outward emotion and inner turmoil. The chemistry between the five is genuine, the camaraderie between them never called into question.
Credit Robinson for recreating the excitement the team brought to the court, the basketball sequences as exciting as anything you’ll see at any level of play. Using an ever-snaking camera, low angles and switching from regular speed to slow motion and back again as the group runs down the court, deliver laser accurate passes and then drive the lane to score, there’s a kinetic energy to these sequences that are genuinely thrilling. More importantly, these scenes are a tribute to the players’ craftsmanship, the result of their hard work and tireless dedication.
With James as one of the authors of the source material, it’s natural to question whether we are getting the whole truth where these events are concerned. Granted, this comes with the territory of fact-based movies. But there’s never the sense this is meant to be “The LeBron James Show.” “Stars” is a testament to the character of these five young men, the support they showed one another and an acknowledgement that none of them would have become the men they are without each other’s support.
A team effort indeed.
Shooting Stars ★★★½ Cast: Marquis Mookie Cook, Wood Harris, Dermot Mulroney, Caleb McLaughlin, Bryant Carroll, Khalil Everage, Diane Howard and Drake Tobias, Directed by Chris Robinson; produced by Spencer Beighley, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and LeBron James; screenplay by Frank E. Flowers, Tony Rettenmaier and Juel Taylor. A Peacock Films release. Rated PG-13 (strong language, suggestive references and teen drinking). Streaming on Peacock. {related_content_uuid}6bb05601-862c-4154-9473-294ff3437e5e{/related_content_uuid}