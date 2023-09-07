‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’ ★★★1/2 Cast: Yara Shahidi, Odessa A’zion, Bette Midler, Ron Livingston, Martha Kelly, Maia Mitch-
ell, Charlie Morgan Patton, Simone Recasner and Rish Shah. Directed by Trish Sie; produced by Janet Knutsen, Shahidi and Teri Simpson; screenplay by Audrey Shulman. An Amazon Studios release. 119 minutes. Rated PG-13 (strong language, some drug use, sexual references and thematic elements). Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Trish Sie’s “Sitting in Bars with Cake” proves to be a surprisingly deceptive film. A movie that has the appearance of, and is being promoted as, a charming rom-com, it takes an abrupt turn during its second act to become a heartfelt examination of the endearing bond of friendship, one that is tested by the direst of circumstances.
Adapting her own memoir, screenwriter Audrey Shulman gives us a story with tragic consequences without resorting to maudlin narrative devices or crass emotional manipulation. Sie and company are on that same page as they deliver a genuinely poignant story that deftly navigates the genre’s minefield of tropes.
On track to become a lawyer like her success-driven parents, Jane (Yara Shahidi) is far from focused on passing her upcoming LSAT. No, her real passion is baking, so much so that she sets regular study breaks so she can pop a cake in the oven. These from-scratch masterpieces lead her roommate, Corrine (Odessa A’zion), to decide they are being wasted on just her and her boyfriend.
In order to get her friend out of her shell, Corrine proposes that Jane make a different cake each week, which they will take to a different bar, and offer free pieces of her heavenly concoctions to strangers. Hopefully, the finding of a boyfriend will be the result. The experiment isn’t allowed to come to fruition, though, as Corrine is diagnosed with brain cancer before the halfway point.
While the tone of the story shifts dramatically with this revelation, it doesn’t come off as manipulative or cheap. The seeds for this are subtly planted, and while it is a surprise, the logic behind it is sound.
Sie and her cast deftly walk the narrative tightrope in front of them, humor found in the situation as Corrine goes through her treatment, Jane providing a sense of hope and perspective that keeps her sick friend focused and grounded. There’s never a false note between Shahidi and A’zion, the love, frustration and honesty they share with one another rendered in such an intimate manner that there’s almost a feeling of intrusion on the viewer’s part. This bond is the foundation of the film, and the actors’ efforts cannot be understated.
Ron Livingston and Martha Kelly provide solid support as Corrine’s parents, Fred and Ruth, each avoiding the reality of their situation in their own unique ways. While he goes out of his way to fix every little flaw he sees in the world around him — leveling an off-kilter restaurant table, fixing a small dent in Jane’s car — her quiet demeanor belies the rage she carries within. Bette Midler also pops up as the executive running the music company where our two heroines work, her presence appreciated but wasted.
Though Jane does eventually complete her goal of making 50 cakes and visiting 50 bars, Sie and Shulman don’t belabor the cake metaphor. If you subscribe to the notion that life has a way of pushing you toward where you are supposed to be, that’s the theme “Sitting” espouses.
The path Jane ultimately follows is one she never would have taken. Despite the hand fate dealt her and Corrine, it provided her with a sense of direction and purpose that proved far more fulfilling than a life of corporate law. And while the cost of this faint silver lining was too high, the strength Jane gained from it can’t help but prove an inspiration to others.