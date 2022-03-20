The Screening Room | Sloppy ending sinks 'Deep Water'
Having acquired Adrian Lyne’s “Deep Water” when purchasing 20th Century Fox, Disney was in no hurry to release the thriller, the initial thinking being its sordid nature was not a good fit with the Mouse House’s wholesome brand.
However, once it was announced that it would have its premiere on Hulu some two years after its completion, the only conclusion to be drawn was that Disney had a stinker on its hands that was so bad, it didn’t warrant a theatrical release.
Unfortunately, that proves to be the case as this sexual suspense film, which was once Lyne’s bread-and-butter (“Fatal Attraction,” “Indecent Proposal”), is frustrating. Based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith, it's just good enough to keep the viewer hooked throughout its first two acts, anchored by intriguing performances from its two leads and a perverse premise only the most unimaginative viewer would be disinterested in.
Ben Affleck, giving a performance that’s an interesting bookend to his turn in “Gone Girl,” is Vic Van Allen, a man whose life others would envy. Having invented a computer chip used on government battle drones, he’s been able to retire at a young age. With a beautiful home, lovely daughter and more money than he can spend, all seems right with his world. However, there’s the matter of his wife, Melinda (Ana de Armas), a gorgeous woman who flaunts her sexuality, brazenly conducting affairs with other men in full sight of Vic and his friends.
And when Vic jokingly says he killed one of her paramours who disappeared some months earlier, many look askance at his tasteless remark. The timing of this comment couldn’t be worse, as Melinda’s newest “friend” winds up drowned at a party attended by the Van Allens and their peers. Guess who’s the prime suspect?
What’s so frustrating about the film is that so many of its plot holes could be addressed with a line of dialogue here or a quick scene there. No explanation is given as to why Vic puts up with this situation. Is it because he doesn’t want to part with half his fortune in a messy divorce? Is he trying to shield his daughter from the obvious dysfunction, electing to stay married rather than have her brought up in a broken home?
This is never addressed directly, while certain perverse possibilities are never fully developed. It’s implied that perhaps Vic’s aroused by being a cuckold, one scene suggesting he and Melinda are mutually stirred by this power dynamic. This isn’t left purposely ambiguous as much as it's woefully unexplored.
However, more troubling is the film’s severely flawed third act, one rife with inexplicable circumstances that make fools of the viewer for having invested in it. Vic, so smart in keeping his friends, as well as the viewer, in the dark of his true intentions, suddenly becomes a sloppy dullard who commits one stupid act after another, while the sudden appearance of one of his accusers at the most inopportune time is the work of a desperate screenwriter rather than a sharp-witted storyteller.
That Melinda suddenly wants to reconcile with Vic in the film’s waning moments is equally inexplicable, causing me to wonder if perhaps an entire reel of the movie had gone missing. I could go on and on, but suffice it to say, stating that Lyne did not stick the landing is an understatement akin to saying the Titanic has a minor mishap.
“Deep Water” had the potential to be an effective film noir, yet it’s undone by a sudden inexplicable indifference to logic and detail.
