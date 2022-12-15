The Screening Room | Slow-burn 'Nanny' rewards the patient
Regarding Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny,” my fear is that viewers will not give this intelligent thriller the patience it requires. The very definition of a slow burn, the film looks at the sense of displacement many immigrants wrestle with. Straddling the line between two cultures, many want to hang on to the things from home that have come to define them yet are being urged to assimilate into a new society. Adopting a steady but deliberate pace, the filmmaker takes her time to establish rich settings and characters which ultimately contribute mightily to its power. And while it is produced by horror powerhouse Blumhouse Productions, this is a more subtle kind of thriller, one that effectively worms into your mind, leaving you shaken as well as moved.
Aisha (Anna Diop) is an African immigrant living in New York City who longs to bring her son from Senegal to join her. She secures a job as a nanny for a well-to-do couple, a position she’s told she’s lucky to get. And while she bonds with her charge, Rose (Rose Decker), there’s something amiss with the girl’s parents. Amy (Michelle Monaghan) is successful, but she’s a bundle of nerves, fretting over minute concerns, forgetful — especially when it comes to paying Aisha — and desperate for acceptance. Her husband, Adam (Morgan Spector), is often away as well as in denial about his wife’s troubles. That he has a wandering eye and takes a liking to Aisha doesn’t help matters.
Imposed upon to work late hours, her concerns about Rose often ignored, the tension becomes palpable between Aisha and her employers. That she begins to have vivid nightmares about her son only adds to her stress. And while she’s happy to have entered into a relationship with Malik (Sinqua Walls), a seemingly decent man with a son of his own, a sense of unease comes over Aisha that affects all that she does and thinks.
The tension that comes to permeate the film is slowly built, Jusu expertly weaving together seemingly disparate plot points into a cohesive exercise in suspense. Elements of African folklore are introduced that speak to Aisha’s sense of alienation, these stories, much like herself, clashing with the urban environment and modern sensibilities she’s forced to contend with.
She is a stranger in a strange land, and while something within her speaks to the danger of ignoring her origins, the pressure to function in her new world trumps that. The money provided by her job is vital to her being reunited with her son, and as such, the compromises she makes to keep her position are necessary. Yet, they leave her emotionally adrift and vulnerable. Through Aisha’s plight, “Nanny” questions the moral and spiritual cost of pursuing the American dream, a price that seems far too precious if it requires so many changes that it leaves you unrecognizable to yourself.
To reveal more of the plot would do Jusu’s script an injustice. By embracing the slow reveal, the filmmaker runs the risk of alienating the viewer. However, her secret weapon is Diop, a charismatic, compelling performer who gives an arresting performance that hooks the viewer from the start. Her combination of strength and vulnerability enables us to admire and sympathize with Aisha quickly, our identification with her providing the motivation to see the film to the end.
To be sure, the conclusion is a bit rushed, but no matter — it sticks with you, delivering the sort of emotional charge that’s all too rare in movies of this sort.
