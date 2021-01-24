The Screening Room | Slow pace makes for ponderous 'WandaVision'
I think there's something very clever and rather devious at play in Marvel's first Disney Plus series, “WandaVision.” The question is: Will we ever get to it?
This isn't the way Marvel's Phase 4 was supposed to begin, but what with production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this oddball series is the first thing out of the gate as the superhero studio kicks off their latest crossover saga, which this time out will reportedly include elements from up to 10 Disney Plus series and a yet-to-be-determined number of movies.
Give the studio credit for starting off with something completely different, a pastiche of sitcom conventions that finds sorceress Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olson), also known as the Scarlet Witch, and her android husband, Vision (Paul Bettany), gleefully living in a black-and-white suburban sitcom nirvana, delivering tepid jokes while navigating one domestic crisis after another.
Yes, it's a long way from battling intergalactic titans on the African plains of Wakanda, and why and how long they've been stuck in this “Dick Van Dyke Show” mock-up are just two of the many questions the show is in no great hurry to answer.
Having been given access to the first three episodes of the nine-part series, the most striking thing about these entries is just how slow they move and how redundant the story is.
The fact that the show isn't all that funny certainly doesn't help.
Yes, part of what the series does so well is parody classic sitcoms, with “Bewitched,” “I Love Lucy” and “The Brady Bunch” all taking hits and serving as an ever-shifting background for Wanda and Vision's uneasy domestic life, which is plagued by doubt as neither knows exactly why they are where they are or is able to remember their past.
Their efforts to get some answers are stymied again and again, leading to a sense of narrative inertia that proves more frustrating than tantalizing.
The second episode is superfluous, serving as an echo to the first, in which we see the couple stumble through one sitcom trope after another, offering only a clue or two as to what might be lurking beneath the surface.
To be sure, those who know the history of the characters from the comic-book world and are familiar with their adventures have a leg up on those coming in cold, as Easter eggs pop up throughout the first three episodes, making allusions that only hardcore fans will pick up on.
Be that as it may, it becomes plain that there’s more to nosey next-door neighbor Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) than meets the eye, while the presence of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) — now an adult, but introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the headstrong daughter of Carol Danvers' best friend in 2019's "Captain Marvel" — is sure to pique the attention of any eagle-eyed fan.
Still, as a comic-book geek, I was still frustrated by the lack of clarity despite these clues; I can't imagine how lost those without any knowledge of these characters beyond the “Avengers” movies would be with this approach.
With Marvel's solid track record, chances are good that, in the end, sitting through this series will be worth the time and effort.
If the final scene of Episode 3 is any indication, the other shoe — a Hulk-sized one, at that — is about to drop, and a sense of clarity will begin to form.
However, this needs to happen quickly; if the tepid pace continues, the viewer is likely to feel just as stuck as the charismatic couple at the show's center.
Still, I can’t help but think that our patience will be rewarded by watching “WandaVision” through to the end.