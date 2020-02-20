The Screening Room | 'Sonic' stumbles out of gate before picking up speed
Sometimes it’s hard to get excited about certain movies, and the best approach is to just keep expectations low. And as far as family films are concerned, the best you can hope for is that those behind such features have the good sense to aim some of their jokes at the adults in the audience and not simply the kids who dragged them there.
Needless to say, I wasn’t expecting much where the big-screen adaptation of the video game “Sonic the Hedgehog” was concerned. After having just rewatched much of the heavy dramatic fare for Oscar season, sitting through the adventures of a cosmic blue furball was definitely going to be a change of pace. That the movie’s running time was a mere 99 minutes gave me some hope. And in the end, “Sonic” wasn’t all that bad. I was never bored and actually laughed a couple times, while my respect for actor James Marsden continued to rise — a trouper if there ever was one.
Having missed out on his 1991 debut that took the video gaming world by storm, I was in need of a primer where the character was concerned, which screenwriters Patrick Casey and Josh Miller dispense with in a timely and entertaining manner. Fleeing an alien race trying to abduct him, Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz), an extraterrestrial with supersonic speed, has been hiding out on Earth outside Green Hills, Mont.
Observing the townsfolk from afar for over a decade, he’s taken a liking to Sheriff Tom Wachowski (Marsden) and his wife, Maddie (Tika Sumpter). Bored one night, the little guy decides to play a little baseball — manning each position himself — and in the process, his superspeed builds to the point that he causes a power surge that knocks out the lights in the entire Pacific Northwest. This gets the attention of the military, who send in the unstable genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) to get to the bottom of things. Once he sees Sonic in action, he sets out to capture him to use his massive powers of speed to fuel his robots so that he might conquer the world. Our furry hero goes to Wachowski for help, and chaos ensues.
Ironically, this story about a superspeedster takes a while to get going. Too much time is spent laying out all the particulars, and as a result, I and the pre-adolescent crowd I saw this with grew a bit impatient. However, there’s no getting around the fact that, as voiced by Schwartz, this is a very charming hedgehog. The character’s naivete and eagerness to explore the world is very cute, and his quick wit means he’s got jokes, more of which land than miss. That Casey and Miller are able to make Sonic endearing is one of the movie’s most effective and subtle tricks.
If there’s one thing a bit disappointing, it’s that Carrey isn’t allowed to be as manic as we’ve come to expect.
Perhaps it’s the film’s PG rating, but there’s a sense throughout that the actor is holding back. To be sure, he does deliver a few laughs as the egomaniacal Robotnik, but this is a watered-down Carrey who will likely disappoint longtime fans. As for Marsden, he’s the very definition of a “good sport,” playing his scenes straight and with the sort of conviction needed to make a film like this work. Consider that he’s likely speaking and reacting to a tennis ball on a stick, which will be replaced with his animated co-star in post-production, and you realize just what a good performance he delivers.
It comes as no surprise that a sequel has been set up, as the final scene features Robotnik hatching another nefarious plan. I won’t be dreading "Sonic 2," though the makers would be advised to get off to a quicker start the second time around.
For DVR alerts, film recommendations and movie news, follow Koplinski on Twitter (@ckoplinski). He can be reached via email at chuckkoplinski@gmail.com.