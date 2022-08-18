Jeff Baena’s “Spin Me Round” is the kind of movie you end up wanting to like more than you should, a film that evokes chuckles instead of big laughs, one where you wind up checking your phone more often than you’d like. And that’s a shame, because its cast is filled with very talented performers, many of whom can make you laugh without breaking a sweat. However, they are laboring with a script that I suspect reads funnier than it actually is, while the specter of a recent well-publicized scandal hangs over the film, dulling the humor of an already suspect comedic premise.
Allison Brie, one of the movie’s co-writers, is Amber, a woman stuck in a dead-end managerial position at an Olive Garden-like restaurant called Tuscan Grove. The corporate arm of the company has a program in which managers are chosen from various franchises in the system to come to Italy for an all-expense-paid trip to learn the ins and outs of the company and meet its founder, Nick (Alessandro Nivola). From the start, things are quite what they seem — instead of staying in a palatial villa, as promised, Amber and her cohorts are housed in a dumpy hotel, the food is mundane rather than four-star quality, etc. — but our heroine brushes all this aside, thrilled to be away from her ho-hum existence.
Having recently broken up with her longtime boyfriend, Amber is susceptible to Nick’s charms, and before you know it, she’s spending the day with him asea on his yacht, sharing her innermost secrets and concocting wild “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” plans for their future. Problem is, Nick cools toward her as quickly as he showed interest, and Amber notices that other women in the group — Jen (Ayden Mayeri) and Susie (Debby Ryan) — are disappearing for a day or two at a time to spend time with Nick. And is it a coincidence that the male managers in the group — Dana (Zach Woods) and Fran (Tim Heidecker) — have feminine-sounding names? And what’s with Nick’s creepy assistant, Kat (Aubrey Plaza)?
Much of the humor derives from Brie’s reactions to the many awkward situations her character finds herself, particularly when she and Nick attend a party thrown by his friend, Ricky (Fred Armisen), which is quickly revealed to be of the “Eyes Wide Shut” variety. Each member of the cast are veteran comics, and all get their moment in the spotlight, yet most of the jokes don’t quite land as they should. It’s as if we are watching a workshop in which these artists are honing their craft, and we’re witness to gags that haven’t quite been polished or finished yet. There’s an “almost, not quite” feel to the film that it can’t shake.
And then there’s the whole Jeffery Epstein-Ghislaine Maxwell vibe that hangs over the entire movie. Though Kat is conflicted in her recruiting role for Nick, and there is an attempt at redemption for him in the third act, the fact that sexual grooming and predatory behavior is the foundation of much of the film’s humor simply doesn’t sit well. That everyone involved in this production didn’t make this connection or thought enough time had passed that this situation was ripe for lampooning is curious and disconcerting.
The bottom line is, “Spin” is miscalculated from the word “go,” a film that’s not only tone deaf, but, in the final analysis, simply not funny enough. The old saying about dying being easy but comedy being hard has never been actualized more than it has here.
For DVR alerts, film recommendations and movie news, follow Koplinski on Twitter @ckoplinski. His email is chuckkoplinski@gmail.com.