Reggie is in denial. He thinks he’s in a loving relationship and struggles to please his partner. No matter what he does, a sense of dissatisfaction hangs between them. He goes to extremes in an effort to feel needed, but nothing ever seems to work. His self-esteem has gotten so low, he thinks everything is his fault, and try as he might, he can’t seem to get any praise for what he does. All he really wants is to be appreciated for who he is, yet how can that happen when he doesn’t think much of himself?
This sounds like the premise for a moving dramedy of self-actualization, but in actuality it’s the basis for one of the raunchiest comedies you’re likely to see. In director Josh Greenbaum’s “Strays,” Reggie is a dog, a mutt who belongs to an owner who doesn’t deserve him, yet the poor guy is just too deluded to see that he’s being treated like dirt.
Finding the courage to be true to yourself is a worthy message, but you have to wade through an enormous amount of crudeness in Dan Perrault’s script to find it. Scatological humor abounds, sex jokes are plentiful, and if you think it’s funny to seemingly hear a dog drop the F-bomb, then you’re in luck, because that word is uttered with such regularity that these pups end up giving Al Pacino’s Scarface a run for his money.
The story, such as it is, finds Reggie (voiced by Will Ferrell) abandoned in Atlanta by his layabout owner, Doug (Will Forte). Driving the dog into the country and letting it loose wasn’t cutting it, as he always returned home, so a trip to the big city was in order.
There, Reggie meets Bug (Jamie Foxx), a tough Boston terrier, Maggie (Isla Fisher), a lovely Australian shepherd, and Hunter (Randall Park), an imposing Great Dane. After hearing Reggie’s tale of woe, they convince him he’s been in denial and that his relationship with Doug is toxic. Shocked by this but realizing its truth, the left-behind pooch decides to return to exact revenge on Doug by biting off a certain vital body part. His three new friends decide to tag along, as we come to find out that with the emotional baggage they’re carrying, they’ll get a vicarious thrill in witnessing this heinous act.
The matter of identity is the most interesting thing about the film, as it addresses how humans project certain qualities and emotions on their pets in order to fulfill a need in themselves. Unfortunately, this is done in a cursory manner and should have been explored more fully. However, the dogs themselves are given surprisingly deep backstories.
All of them are suffering with issues of self-esteem, as Bug is bitter towards humans, having once been abandoned by his young owner, and Maggie is low because she’s being replaced by a younger, more attractive dog. Hunter has never gotten over the fact that he failed in his opportunity to become a police dog, and his wearing a “cone of shame” as a sort of security blanket is one of the film’s best gags.
And while the effort is made to provide these canines with a bit of motivation, in the end, it’s a cursory measure. The movie’s bread and butter are the series of tasteless jokes, one poop gag tripping on the heels of a pee joke throughout. This gets old fast, though there are occasional sparks of brilliance. The dogs’ supposition about why humans pick up their waste is smart, while a dog who narrates the events he sees around him, a movie trope the film acknowledges and pokes fun at with great effect, is very clever.
The movie’s biggest problem is its overall intent. Instead of expanding on the occasional good ideas in the script, there seems to be an urgency to get on to the next piece of crudeness. That’s too bad, because there is a bit of heart here, and the message, once you wade through the sophomoric humor to get to it, is worthwhile.
Unfortunately, like its characters, “Strays” tries far too hard to please an unworthy master.