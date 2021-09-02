It seems as though Marvel Films may be a victim of its own success. Having captivated filmgoers around the world with its 23-film series that culminated with the record-setting “Avengers: Endgame,” it has seemingly painted itself into a corner.
How do you top such a phenomenon? Stumbling out of the gate by beginning Phase 4 with a lackluster, unnecessary movie (“Black Widow”) wasn’t a good move, and while it is successfully keeping its brand in the public eye with a series of intriguing TV shows (“WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki”), that doesn’t compare with international box-office domination.
Thankfully, Marvel rights the ship with the release of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” While the origin of the titular martial-arts master follows the expected beats, there’s a sense of energy provided by director Destin Daniel Cretton’s brisk pacing, as well as plenty of self-referential humor.
The likable cast helps considerably as well, making this not only a passable entry in the superhero canon but also an unexpectedly enjoyable one.
Simu Liu takes on the title role, a young man who’s unaware of the legacy of his father, Xu (Tony Leung). The thrilling prologue provides the background on the malevolent paterfamilias, a despot who has conquered many nations over the centuries thanks to 10 mystical iron rings that give him eternal life as well as an awesome degree of destructive power.
However, his quest for world domination ends when he falls in love with Li (Fala Chen). Two children follow — Shang Chi and Xialing (Meng’er Zhang) — and Xu does what any loving father would do — trains them to be deadly assassins so they may join his army of ninjas.
Fast forward to the present day, and we see Shang Chi parking cars, living an aimless life in San Francisco with his gal pal, Katy (Awkwafina). He hasn’t a care in the world ... until he’s attacked by warriors while riding a city bus. (One of the film’s highlights, this elaborate hand-to-hand-combat sequence is done tongue in cheek, the bus being dismantled as it careens down city streets.)
Seems they’re after a jade necklace his now-dead mother gave him, the other half of which belongs to his estranged sister. After a quick exposition dump, our hero realizes he must travel to Asia to find his sister and then his father, who has set a nefarious plan in motion.
Cretton winks at the audience throughout, refusing to get bogged down in the overdramatic tone that has plagued some Marvel films. This one is a lark that breezes along, the siblings combating one threat after another with aplomb until they reach their final destination, Talo, a hidden civilization where the citizens guard the Dark Gate, protecting the world from supernatural threats.
Once the action shifts to Talo, the direction of Phase 4 becomes clear. Connections will be made with “WandaVision” and the upcoming “Dr. Strange” sequel as supernatural elements of the comics universe are taking center stage.
It’s a wise tactic, and if future installments dealing with the dark arts are as much fun as “Shang Chi,” Marvel is sure to have another round of profitable crowd-pleasers on its hands.