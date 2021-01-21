Films dealing with personal tragedy are tricky. They walk a fine line between pathos and schmaltz, and it doesn’t take much for them to lose their audience. If one insincere moment or overly dramatic music cue happens, viewers are likely to roll their eyes instead of gently weep.
Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s “Our Friend” manages to avoid these pitfalls, telling the true story of a family riven by cancer and a close friend who did his best to see them through it.
That it’s able to do so is due not only to masterful direction and solid performances, but also the unique script.
Employing a timeline that glides back and forth over a
13-year period, the script by Brad Ingelsby (“The Way Back,” “American Woman”) begins at the end of Matt and Nicole Teague’s (Casey Affleck and Dakota Johnson) story.
With Nicole’s having little time left after a yearlong battle with cancer, they are faced with telling their two daughters (Violet McGraw and Isabella Kai) that their mother will soon die.
A series of flashbacks ensue in which we witness them endure the ups and downs of marriage, as well as their unique friendship they have with Dane (Jason Segel), a harmless, directionless man whose big heart proves to be his saving grace.
Less a traditional weeper and more of an examination of devotion, the film’s nonlinear structure allows seemingly innocuous moments from the past to take on a deeper meaning.
We see Matt and Nicole’s careers grow, their daughters blossom into strong young girls, the mistakes they make, the damage they inflict on each other, the love that endures despite this and the way the cancer cruelly and slowly takes its toll.
And through it all, Dane helps them, caring for the girls when they can’t, his bad jokes at times alleviating the tension, acting as a mediator when hard truths are spoken.
None of this is done in an obvious or melodramatic way, and while it would be inaccurate to say the film has a documentary feel to it, there is a sense of realism here due to Cowperthwaite’s deft touch and the sincerity of the three leads.
The director tips her hand in the first scene as her camera doesn’t focus on a sight guaranteed to elicit tears but rather a less obvious choice, refusing the pander. This is a strategy she employs throughout, and the movie is better for it.
At its core, Ingelsby’s script is a character study, albeit with a trio under the microscope.
The three principals are thoroughly fleshed out by the veteran actors, each bringing small nuances to their characters.
Beautifully rendered quiet moments are the strength of the film. Affleck and Johnson convey an unstated devotion to each other and quietly break the viewer’s heart when they recount their first meeting.
Segel gets his own moment after Dane realizes how much Matt and Nicole mean to him.
Cheap sentiment is not to be found here, making this the first great movie of 2021.
In the end, “Our Friend” powerfully reminds us that there are few things more important than having someone there to catch you when you fall.