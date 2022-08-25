At the moment, the world is in dire need of a bit of human kindness. M. Cahill’s “Adopting Audrey” is a quiet reminder of how far a helping hand can go or how vital simply inquiring about the well-being of another can be. Based on a true story, the film explores a little-known practice in which families adopt adults, a process not quite as arduous as taking a child into your home, but one with potentially as many benefits for all involved.
Jena Malone is Audrey, a young woman constantly on the move who’s had a run of bad luck. What with her boyfriend dumping her and losing her job all in the same week, she’s feeling a bit alienated. That her parents, who simply can’t be bothered with her, rebut her phone calls and never reach out to check on her only increases her sense of isolation
Thinking of adopting a dog, she stumbles upon an ad for adult adoption, something Audrey never knew existed but which her loneliness pushes her toward. She goes through the proper channels and is matched with a family that exudes a sense of dysfunction. The matriarch, Sunny (Emily Kuroda), has started this adoption process, unbeknownst to her husband, Otto (Robert Hunger-Buhler), who’s alienated both of his children. So just how will bringing in another “child” help?
Turns out, Audrey’s presence does impact the family and prompts a change in Otto’s behavior, albeit one that does not take place overnight. Otto approaches Audrey with a healthy dose of skepticism, not sure why she’s suddenly hanging about or why she’s decided to repair the long-neglected treehouse in his backyard. The tentative nature of their relationship and the gradual chipping away of his resistance isn’t rushed, Cahill wisely taking his time, knowing that to hurry this would result in an unauthentic transformation.
Hunger-Buhler takes a finely calibrated approach in bringing Otto to life. The veteran Swiss actor recognizes the pitfalls in taking on a role such as this. Otto is gruff, analytical, impulsive and callous, yet Hunger-Buhler makes sure to tinge each of the character’s terse moments with a degree of vulnerability. He knows his shortcomings, is incapable of controlling them and simply doesn’t know how to connect emotionally with anyone, his life one of hardship. The actor conveys all of this subtly, his regret and hopes told to us in a single glance or gesture.
Malone delivers a sympathetic performance, one devoid of cheap sentiment or tricks. There are no doleful looks or heavy sighs, the actor bringing a quiet dignity to Audrey. This is a woman who carries a sense of strength and tenacity in all she does, as she’s come to understand life may not be fair, but moping around about it doesn’t get you anywhere. Malone is so winning, you’ll likely want to adopt her yourself.
Much like its main character, “Adopting Audrey” has a gentle nature to it that slowly wins you over. It’s unassuming in the way it delivers its modest yet important message. No, it won’t change the world, but if it can prompt a mother to reach out to a daughter she hasn’t spoken to in a while, then it’s done its job. You’d do well to watch this movie. It’s medicine for the soul. And don’t let its abrupt ending jar you. Upon reflection, you’ll realize its perfect.