The Screening Room | Subtle, intimate ‘Never Rarely’ a powerful abortion story
Director Eliza Hittman takes a deliberate approach in “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” one that may tax the patience of some. And yet, the tone and pace are necessary in dealing with the delicate issue of abortion.
Far from being a divisive polemic that takes a stance on the issue, this is a thoughtful look at how current policy surrounding it affects one woman, a late teen who sees nothing but dead ends down each avenue, trapped through no fault of her own with few options for success.
It seems as though Autumn (Sidney Flanigan) has forgotten what it’s like to be happy. Keeping to herself, she goes through her high school days with her head down, wearing drab clothes and engaging with few of her peers. Her job as a cashier at the local grocery store is a thankless one where she’s constantly sexually harassed by her supervisor.
Adding to her woes, she suspects she’s pregnant, which is confirmed when she visits a clinic, where she’s urged to keep the child or put it up for adoption. This is not an option. A distance has grown between her and her mother since the latter remarried. The only one she can turn to is her cousin, Skylar (Talia Ryder).
Reluctantly, the duo sets out from their rundown Pennsylvania hometown to New York City, where Autumn can have an abortion without parental consent, a journey that will test them in numerous, unexpected ways.
One of the most striking things about Hittman’s film is how quiet it is. Long conversations are rare; ambient noise fills the soundtrack, but it’s often muted. This proves to be a reflection of how Autumn gets through her days. She must constantly contend with being the object of sexual abuse, and in an effort to dull herself to it, she’s retreated emotionally and psychologically.
She does all she can to play down her modest good looks, never calling attention to herself. By necessity, she has become a bit player in society, her sense of self and individuality both casualties in a world where she’s constantly victimized.
Flanigan’s performance is exceptional and quite difficult. Hampered by her character’s tendency to repress her emotions, she’s required to reveal a great deal by doing very little.
Autumn is burdened with great pain, and we see her stoic façade give way in a remarkable scene in which she’s asked about her sexual history by a sympathetic counselor. Subtle clues are given as to what this woman has had to endure, and Flanigan’s barely contained grief over all she’s lost is a devastating, unforgettable moment.
Hittman’s intent is not to come down on one side or another where abortion is concerned, though I suspect those on each side will find elements to support their beliefs. “Never Rarely” isn’t concerned about impersonal rhetoric. Its intent is to remind us of those caught in the middle of the divide, who have no say in how the law affects them but know firsthand that this issue is filled with grey areas for which there are no cut-and-dry answers.
For DVR alerts, film recommendations and movie news, follow Koplinski on Twitter (@ckoplinski). He can be reached via email at chuckkoplinski@gmail.com.