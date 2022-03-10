The Screening Room | Subtle, taxing 'After Yang' still resonates
Kogonada’s “After Yang” is not the sort of film you’ll find at the multiplex.
It’s quiet, smart and deliberate. It requires thought and patience and doesn’t feature superheroes, aliens or action scenes. Needless to say, it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, and while it taxed my patience, I’d be lying if I said it didn’t resonate with me. The world it presents is encroaching upon us every day, and its message seems more relevant as a result.
You wouldn’t know it to look at him, but the film’s titular character (Justin Min) is an android. Adopted by Jake and Kyra (Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith) to serve as a cultural connection to their daughter, Mika (Malea Tjandrawidjaja), he has observed the family as they live their lives and is curious as to the emotions they display and how he may experience them.
This yearning remains unknown to Jake and Kyra until Yang malfunctions and must be taken in for repair. However, the procedure to fix him is far more complicated than it should be. In the process, Jake gets access to Yang’s memories and comes to realize there was a great deal about their companion that they never knew.
Donning a virtual-reality headset to examine Yang’s hard drive, Jake walks in his friend’s shoes as he sees him desperately try to come to terms with who he is, what he aspires to be and his eager pursuit to “feel” something. One memory contains images of a young woman, Ada (Haley Lu Richardson), whom Jake eventually tracks down, and what she reveals about Yang changes the owner’s perspective on his own life and the precious gifts he’s taken for granted.
Though the technology in Kogonada’s film is far less overbearing or prevalent than in the typical sci-fi feature, the damage it has done is obvious. People are closed off and have become reserved and remote, their reliance on machines having caused divisions they never intended. This is underscored by each character’s sedate behavior — muted movement and whispered tones — reflections of an emotional atrophy that has affected them all.
And while I understand Kogonada’s intent, I think he puts too fine a point on it. The dialogue is spoken as if the cast were warned not to raise their voices for fear of waking a sleeping child and the feelings displayed are subdued to the point that making a vicarious connection with any of them is a chore. And it goes without saying that Yang is the most human and accessible of the characters, but his lack of screen time is a problem in terms of connecting with the story.
That being said, there’s a grace and subtlety to the film that’s to be commended. Farrell is in tune with this as he gives an effective, internalized performance, Jake’s reawakening seen as a gradual process, his feelings slowly coming back to the fore, a journey the actor succeeds in conveying with an uncommonly deft touch. His work compliments Kogonada’s approach perfectly, but I can’t help but feel that he takes it a bit too far.
The remote nature of the characters makes for a movie that’s hard to connect to at times, and while that may be the film’s overall theme, the approach is at times too effective where the relationship between the audience and “Yang” are concerned.
For DVR alerts, film recommendations and movie news, follow Koplinski on Twitter (@ckoplinski). His email is chuckkoplinski@gmail.com.