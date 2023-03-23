It’s a fine line between paying homage and committing out-and-out theft where writing a movie is concerned. Yes, it’s difficult to come up with anything remotely original, so a bit of borrowing from other films is expected when you’re making one of your own. I suppose if you’re making a parody, a nearly verbatim replication of the plot told from a comedic perspective is acceptable. Unfortunately, Herbert James Winterstern’s “Supercell” doesn’t have the decency to be funny — intentional or otherwise.
And that’s one of the many problems with this B-grade “Twister” rip-off that, with the use of much-improved CGI effects its source material didn’t have, looks much more convincing and expensive than its modest budget would lead us to believe. The visual effects are the best part of the movie, but I have to give Winterstern some credit; he knows he’s selling us a parcel of used goods and tips his hat to Jan de Bont’s 1996 hit on more than one occasion.
Let me know if you’ve heard this one before — William (Daniel Diemer), like most teenage boys, is a bit lost. When he was 5 years old, his storm-chasing father, Bill Brody (Richard Gunn), was killed by a tornado. Since then, he’s been obsessed by weather and storms. While his peers are worried about making the football team or who to ask to prom, he’s putting himself in danger, running toward banks of ominous clouds, eager to witness the fury they contain. Hoping to find out more about his father, he reaches out to his old man’s former business partner, Roy (Skeet Ulrich), who sends him his dad’s field journal. It contains not simply his observations and theories about how tornadoes work, but specs on devices he’d planned to make that would help monitor them.
William lights out to hunt for Roy, who he finds in Texas operating a storm-chasing service. His business partner, Zane (Alec Baldwin), is less than thrilled about having the kid around; that is until he shows his mettle by surviving a horrific storm in a phone booth and realizes he’s Brody’s son, who he deeply respected. While all this is happening, William’s overprotective mother, Quinn (Anne Heche), is in hot pursuit with his girlfriend, Harper (Jordan Kristine Seamon), in tow, intent on saving him from his reckless behavior and the many storms in the offing.
The film benefits greatly from location shooting, much of it made in Montana. The vast landscapes in Big Sky Country underscore the danger the characters find themselves in, little if any shelter on any horizon, the vast overcast clouds looming heavily, threatening. They also provide an extensive canvas upon which the special-effects crew can transpose the CGI twisters that pop up with alarming regularity.
It’s obvious Baldwin is having a good time, Winterstern unable or unwilling to reign him in, the actor over the top every moment he’s on screen. This is a paycheck movie for Ulrich and Heche, in one of her final roles, while Diemer has the charisma of a jar of paste. To be sure, it may seem petty to criticize performances in a film like this, but an engaged cast can at least provide a point of entry or interest when everything else in a movie is subpar. “Supercell” contains little in the way to recommend it. If you’re a special-effects nerd, you’ll likely appreciate the technological wizardry on display. Other than that, this is just a bunch of hot air.