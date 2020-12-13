The production notes for "Let Them All Talk" state that the script by Deborah Eisenberg, such as it is, consists of a series of scenes without dialogue, that the cast of the film was given the situation of the scene and then improvised their characters’ conversations.
This goes a long way toward explaining what’s off in Stephen Soderberg’s latest experiment.
The director is known for looking for innovative ways to present a story, and he must have been at the top of his persuasive game to convince the veteran cast he assembled to take a flyer on this one.
And why not? I’ve had the impression for quite some time that Soderbergh gets bored easily, and I’m sure that Meryl Streep, Dianne Wiest and Candice Bergen are always on the lookout for something that’s not just the same old, same old.
In that light, I’m sure that it was pretty easy to get them to sign on. That the bulk of the movie was shot aboard the Queen Mary II obviously didn’t hurt either.
To say that author Alice Hughes (Streep) is difficult is an understatement of titanic proportions.
Vain, insecure and haughty, she hasn’t written a book in years, but because of her past success, any suggestion that she may be working on a new tome causes her publisher to perk up and take notice.
Poor Karen (Gemma Chan) has been assigned to meet and cajole her into revealing whether she’s writing once more, but Alice doggedly holds her cards close to her vest.
However, her vanity gets the best of her as she reveals she is set to be given a major literary award in England but is afraid to fly to receive it.
Karen suggests booking her passage on the Queen Mary II so that she can make the trip. Alice takes the bait, but she insists that her nephew (Lucas Hedges) accompany her and that two college friends, who she hasn’t seen in decades, make the trip with her as well.
Susan and Roberta (Wiest and Bergen, respectively) are stunned by this turn of events but agree to take the voyage, the former out of curiosity, the latter because she has an axe to grind.
Convinced that Alice’s greatest literary success was based on her life, Roberta is hoping for, at the least, an apology and, at the most, financial compensation.
The premise is solid, the cast is beyond reproach, and yet this is an oddly unengaging affair.
The story moves along steadily but with a surprising lack of urgency or energy.
The climactic confrontation between Alice and Roberta is steadily built up yet fizzles once it takes place.
Truly, this is an odd film in terms of setup and payoff, and I suspect that because there was a loose structure in the way scenes were constructed, a steady sense of urgency or pace simply wasn’t achieved.
Some scenes end abruptly, while others run a bit too long and meander.
The result is a movie that moves in fits and starts, one that entices the viewer with just enough interesting tidbits to keep them on the line, but ultimately, a satisfying conclusion gets away.
That being said, it’s a delight to see the three veteran actresses trade barbs, the chemistry between them palpable, so much so you wish they were in a better movie.
In the end, "Let Them All Talk" winds up being nothing more than a curiosity, an exercise that ends up wasting its great potential.