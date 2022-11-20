Deliciously wicked, Mark Mylod’s “The Menu” gleefully skewers elitism in all its forms, laying waste to the pretentious and privileged with abandon.
Set in the world of ultra-haute cuisine, the film is a tribute to and parody of food porn, a world rendered in exquisite detail from the highly ornate plating of that on which the vacuous dine to the sharp-edged, coldly lit kitchen from which culinary delights and the airing of past grievances emerge. Not for the faint of heart, this dark-as-a-coal-mine-at-midnight comedy will be appreciated best by viewers with a taste for violent irony and vicious humor.
The action takes place at The Hawthorn, a remote island restaurant that can’t be bothered by commoners satisfied with meatloaf and mashed potatoes, catering only to those foolish enough to pay $1,250 for the privilege of dining there. Turns out the old proverb is right: There are plenty of fools who want to part with their money. But then again, to those who have gathered for this fateful evening, money is something much more than that which has to be scraped together to pay the rent.
The dining party for this particular evening includes the mismatched couple Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) and Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy), he ecstatic over the opportunity of being at the Hawthorn, she deflating his enthusiasm at every turn; a fading, never-named movie star (John Leguizamo) and his disgruntled assistant, Felicity (Aimee Carrero); pompous food critic Lillian Bloom (Janet McTeer) and her sycophant editor, Ted (Paul Adelstein); longtime marrieds Richard (Reed Birney) and Anne (Judith Light) Richard; and Bryce (Rob Yang) Soren (Arturo Castro) and Dave (Mark St. Cyr), three bored business-partner bros looking for something cool to do.
With the tables set and diners in place, chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) announces every course with a jarring clap of his hands, providing historical information about the food he presents that devolves as the night progresses into uncomfortable, deeply personal stories from his past. And once the third course arrives featuring tortillas stamped with pictures of secrets each of the customers hold dear, it’s obvious that something more is afoot.
Granted, the idle rich are easy targets, and taking them down is nothing new. Yet the wit in Seth Reiss and Will Tracy’s script — both experienced satirists that wrote for The Onion — is razor sharp. with fierce bits of dialogue that cause as much damage as any handgun.
Fiennes is delightful when Slowik, taking extreme umbrage over a clueless diner, bellows “He requested substitutions,” while Taylor-Joy’s subtle scorning of the pomposity that surrounds her, especially when she mocks a wine she’s told has “a faint sense of longing and regret,” is delightful. It’s obvious these two are in their element, Hoult being a stand-out as well, a willing minion to the cult of personality that surrounds Slowik. It’s to the actor’s credit that we ultimately sympathize with him despite his boorish behavior.
Slowik and Margot’s background stories prove surprising, an unexpected bond existing between them that Reiss and Tracy use to drive their commentary on the vagaries of classism. The financial gulf between the haves and have-nots isn’t the only focus; there’s also the moral compromises one has to make to survive, the price of one’s conscience often far greater than any monetary reward or hollow accolades.
In the end, while Slowik’s actions are inexcusable and extreme, the purpose behind his culinary reckoning follows an understandable albeit warped sense of logic. Recognizing in Margot a kindred soul, harboring a similar sense of self-loathing, through their subtle conversations, he tries to offer her an exit ramp from her own road to moral ruination, with much of the movie’s suspense arising from whether she will recognize this. Reiss and Tracy’s writing shines in these moments, as do the efforts of Fiennes and Taylor-Joy.
Again, this is not for all tastes, but if you’re the sort who needs to laugh now and then at the injustices of the world rather than rage at them, “The Menu” provides a clever catharsis for venting such emotions. One thing’s for sure: After watching it, you’ll never look at s’mores in the same way again.