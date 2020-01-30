The Screening Room | Tepid 'Turning' an exercise in tedium
The term “dead in the water” comes to mind when thinking about Floria Sigismondi’s “The Turning,” an adaptation of the classic Henry James ghost story “The Turning of the Screw.”
Flat, uninspired and dull, this “horror” film is substandard fare that consists of standard haunted-house tropes as well as a story that literally goes nowhere.
While effectively atmospheric, the movie is a floundering exercise in repetition as Carey and Chad Hayes’ screenplay consists of far too many scenes that fail to move the plot along, instead giving us standard jump scares again and again that ultimately lead nowhere.
Looking for a change, kindergarten teacher Kate Mandell (Mackenzie Davis) takes a job at a lush, private estate where she’ll be the live-in instructor for Flora (Brooklyn Prince), a precocious young girl who’s just a little off.
This is all well and good until her charge’s older brother, Miles (Finn Wolfhard), appears on the scene, having recently been thrown out of his latest boarding school.
Overly protective of his little sister, the boy goes out of his way to make Kate’s life a living hell, playing cruel jokes on her, testing her courage and turning Flora against her.
As if the stress from this weren’t enough, the teacher begins to see visions she can’t explain, some featuring a young woman much like herself, others focusing on a hulking, menacing man up to no good.
Would the sudden disappearance of Jessel (Denna Thomsen), the former governess, and the death of Quint (Niall Greig Fulton), the riding instructor, have anything to do with this?
If you’ve read James’ short story or seen Jack Clayton’s 1961 “The Innocents,” you know the answer to that obvious question, one “The Turning” does little to keep in the shadows or create any tension around.
There’s a fine line between building suspense and fostering tedium, and it’s one that Sigismondi has yet to master.
Far too many scenes go over the same material or, worse still, simply add nothing new to the story.
We see examples of Kate floundering or Miles’ cruelty far after these elements have been established; while a good, imaginative fright can often distract the viewer from holes in a script, the scares here are of the most generic sort, predictable to even those who are not horror aficionados.
Davis does what she can to bring a bit of life to her role and does an admirable job conveying Kate’s sense of isolation and paranoia.
Wolfhard is given a one-note character to play, which must have been just as tedious for him to perform as it is for us to witness.
Prince (“The Florida Project”) continues to impress, so much so that I’m eager to see what she does once she hits her teen years, if she sticks it out that long.
Much has been made of the film’s ending, an out-of-left-field head-scratcher that fails to shed any light on what we’ve seen or effectively upend the story so that we’re prompted to re-evaluate it.
No, this is nothing more than a move of narrative desperation, a Hail Mary that instead of saving the film underscores just how unqualified Sigismondi and the Hayes’ are in handling such material.
James’ story is not very long and takes a filmmaker of consummate skill to adapt it as a full-length movie.
The ability to build suspense and ingratiate us to the characters are key as evidenced by Clayton’s film.
This is not Sigismondi nor the Hayes’ forte, while their efforts to modernize the tale fall as flat as their attempts to generate interest in the viewer.
In the end, Gertrude Stein’s description of Oakland was apt to “The Turning” as well — “There’s no there, there.”
