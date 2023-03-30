I learned a great deal watching Jon S. Baird’s “Tetris.” I had no idea the game had been invented in Russia or the lengths tech entrepreneur Henk Rogers went to in order to secure the licensing rights. Far from just hammering out a deal in a corporate conference room, his efforts not only had him flying around the globe, but actually putting his life on the line to do so. To be sure, this may seem extreme, but securing this deal became Rogers’ white whale, one that needed to be tracked down not simply to save his livelihood, but his pride as well.
Beginning in 1988, Rogers (Taron Egerton) is a man desperate to make a splash in the burgeoning video-game industry, his Tokyo-based Bulletproof Software premiering their latest offering at the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show. It’s a bomb, but what catches his eye happens to be at the booth next to him. Five minutes after playing the competition’s additive game, Tetris, he knows he’s stumbled upon something unique. He manages to get the rights to license the game in Japan, a deal he stands to make millions on, selling the game to Nintendo.
Little does Rogers know that a separate deal was already struck in which the inventor of the game, Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov), sold the rights to English businessman Robert Stein (Toby Jones), who then cut a deal with multimedia billionaire Robert Maxwell (Roger Allam) to produce the game for various formats. His son, Kevin (Anthony Boyle), has been put in charge, who promptly informs Rogers that he does not have the rights to the game in China, a venture he’s already leveraged his house and future earnings to broker. Desperate and sensing something wrong, he decides to go to Russia to track down just exactly who owns what. This is when his troubles truly begin.
Playing out like a Cold War thriller, Baird puts the viewer in Rogers’ shoes and immerses us in a bureaucratic nightmare, the depths of which our hero has no conception of. Attempting to navigate the numerous obstacles in his way, he blunders along, assuming his act of good faith — actually coming to negotiate face-to-face with the game’s inventor — will cast him in a positive light. Unfortunately, his good intentions get him nowhere, and not only does he end up putting his own life in danger, but that of his family as well.
There are a great many moving parts to the story, and it’s to screenwriter Noah Pink and Baird’s credit that the plot does not end up resembling the labyrinthine situation Rogers finds himself in. Businessmen, KGB agents, Russian bureaucrats, translators and video-game technicians speak of video-game rights, arcade proprietorship, coding, unit production and contracts while … well, you would think you would need a flow chart to keep it all straight. Rather the complexity of the plot proves invigorating as the unexpected turns it takes throughout are both surprising and devastating.
Our emotional engagement is due in large part to Egerton’s exceptional work. The earnestness he conveys in Rogers is the key to the film. The actor captures an every-man quality in him that has us in his corner, hoping he’ll topple his deep-pocketed competition as well as escape the clutches of the oppressive Russians. His tenacity to make sure all the pieces of the deal fall in the right place is compelling. This emotional hook as well as the ever-mounting tension, brisk pacing and stranger-than-fiction story make “Tetris” as engaging as its namesake.