On paper, it must have looked good. Gather five talented actresses from around the world, cast them as spies from different nations, and have them team up to quash an international threat. And with Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o and Bingbing Fan taking on these roles, anticipation was high when this project was announced.
However, “The 355” is a prime example of unrealized expectations, a project that seems like a surefire winner but instead ends up being a rote exercise, a generic action film that bores more than it thrills. As directed by Simon Kinberg, with a script he co-wrote with Theresa Rebeck, the movie is nothing more than a pastiche of hackneyed ideas from far better spy films executed with an alarming lack of enthusiasm or flare.
As with any spy movie, there has to be a MacGuffin, and the object everyone’s all up in arms over is a device that allows someone to hack into and control anything run by a computer. Airplanes, an electrical grid, your office printer — all are vulnerable to the country or, heaven forbid, terrorist group that possesses it. U.S. Agents Brown and Fowler (Chastain and resident hunk Sebastian Stan) are sent to Paris to intercept the gizmo, which was stolen during a lackluster double cross that goes sideways. Problem is, they aren’t the only ones on the make for it, as German agent Marie Schmidt (Diane Kruger) has her eye on it as well. Cue the awkward foot chase that ensues after they both make a grab for it.
That doesn’t end well, so Brown consults her British cohort, Kahadijah Adiyeme (Nyong’o), expert agent and computer whiz. Her prowess allows them track down the lost doomsday device. Not only that, but she convinces Schmidt to help them and recruits Colombian and Chinese agents Graciela Rivera (Cruz) and Lin Mi Sheng (Fan) to play key roles.
The globetrotting that ensues needlessly prolongs this rote exercise. Each set piece contains the requisite amount of destruction, gun play and stunts, none of which generates a modicum of excitement. There’s such a “been-there, done-that” feel to the film that you’re likely to experience a sense of déjà vu. And while this same charge could be leveled at any number of action movies, the lack of energy in these scenes proves fatal. Had a tongue-in-cheek approach been taken, these women of action winking at the camera as if to say, “Can you believe how ridiculous all this is?” this might have been a fun exercise.
In addition to Stan, familiar faces Jason Flemyng and Edgar Ramirez show up, the former an arms dealer who’s in hot pursuit of the misplaced device, the latter a troubled agent who deserves a far better fate than what he gets. These three exist on the periphery and do little but snarl, grunt or look moon-eyed at the five women in question. Without a doubt, this had to be an easy paycheck for the trio.
In the past, I’ve described certain formula films as comfort-food movies or meatloaf cinema — you know what you’re getting, and if it’s done well enough, you walk away satisfied, even though you knew all along exactly what you were going to get. Using that line of thinking, “The 355” is a leftovers movie, one that isn’t nearly as good the second time around, a bland flavorless concoction that will have you craving something more substantial and tasty as soon as you’re done with it.