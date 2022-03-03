In a recent interview, Robert Pattinson admitted, like everyone who’s only familiar with Batman through the movies, that he didn’t realize the character was considered the world’s greatest detective in the comic-book world. Watching the latest big-screen incarnation, Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” you’re likely to walk away wondering why he has this moniker.
The fact that the titular character can’t solve a series of simple clues is one of the many problems with this flawed but intriguing take. The bloated, large-scale production resets the mythos, taking us back to the second year of the anti-hero’s crime-fighting career. This is one of the best moves Reeves and co-screenwriter Peter Craig make, as the character’s lack of experience and impulsivity — solidly brought to life by Pattinson — make for a flawed hero who stumbles about, unsure of his purpose.
He has a great deal to learn as he tries to track down Edward Nashton (Paul Dano), who’s knocking off Gotham’s high-ranking public officials. Why this is happening and how it traces back to Bruce Wayne’s father, Thomas, is the central narrative, albeit with more than a few tangents. Before it’s all said and done, Wayne forms a tenuous alliance with cat burglar Selina Kyle (Zoe Kravitz) and crosses paths with Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Oswald Cobblepot (Colin Farrell), formidable figures in Gotham’s underworld.
To be sure, the film’s mystery is intriguing and leads to a satisfying conclusion, with the logical connection between Nashton and the Waynes packing an emotional punch. For the most part, it works, even though you’re likely to be a step or two ahead of Bruce and Alfred (Andy Serkis), who at times come off disturbingly dull in the face of some obvious hints. Equally troubling is the flip side, when solutions to key problems are simply solved, as if Commissioner Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and Batman are recipients of divine intervention. This inconsistency is the movie’s major flaw.
And while I understand Gotham is a dark, dank place, Reeves overdoes it to the point of parody (a recreation of the diner from Edward Hopper’s “Nighthawks” is seemingly the only source of light in the city). Oh, and it’s always raining.
The oppressive atmosphere isn’t the only thing Reeves lifts from David Fincher’s “Seven,” as Nashton is just as manipulative and disturbed as its villain. This is the best innovation, as The Riddler is no longer a lightweight character but a genuinely dangerous man. That he may be around for the sequel is a welcome development.
There’s no question Reeves and Craig are ambitious, but their script doesn’t justify the nearly three-hour running time. In a welcome variation, there are no large-scale action set pieces that bludgeon the viewer into submission. The hand-to-hand combat scenes are impressive, and a bomb scare in a church is suspenseful, while the car chase at the halfway point is one for the ages.
Like Bruce, seeing Kyle and Cobblepot before they develop into Catwoman and Penguin, respectively, allows for a fresh perspective that jump-starts the franchise, opening doorways for upcoming sequels.
Yes, “The Batman” is problematic and will likely not hold up to repeat viewings. However, there’s hope the world-building will pay off in future films.