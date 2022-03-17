There are many moving parts in Graham Moore’s “The Outfit,” though you may not realize it at first.
The thriller from the Oscar-winning screenwriter is a masterful exercise in stealthy suspense, the machinations at play and the importance of key moments only apparent in retrospect. Lead actor Mark Rylance’s performance mirrors Moore’s style, as his low-key approach is a sly tact that effectively puts us on our heels, leading to major surprises concerning his mild-mannered character.
Taking place in Chicago in the mid-1950s, Leonard (Mark Rylance), a mild-mannered cutter — he makes it a point to distinguish himself from common tailors — quietly goes about his business, taking pride in the custom-made suits he creates for his well-heeled clientele. Unfortunately, the price of doing business is coming to terms with the local mob, who line his pockets for his work while offering a bit of protection.
However, they require he keep a locked box in his shop where nefarious types can make weekly cash drops, Leonard taking little note of these under-the-table dealings.
This becomes a source of great trouble when an envelope with a cryptic symbol is found there by Richie (Dylan O’Brien), the son of a local mob boss, and Francis (Johnny Flynn), who has designs on the old man’s job. It contains an audio tape of mysterious origin, which proves to be the MacGuffin of the piece, thrown into a suitcase everyone suddenly wants to get their hands on.
Moore keeps things moving briskly, the film propelled by its many smart twists and clever double-crosses as well as a small but colorful cast of characters, none of whom should be judged by their covers. Mable (Zoey Deutch) is Leonard’s receptionist whom he treats as a surrogate daughter. When it’s revealed she’s romantically involved with Richie, all bets are off in determining her true intentions. As for Francis, he’s no simple goon, proving he can think on his feet as various curveballs are thrown his way.
Needless to say, there’s much more to Leonard than meets the eye. That he’s able to calmly stitch up a character who shows up on his doorstep severely wounded is the first indication he’s more than just a simple cutter. Rylance realizes a sense of dignity in Leonard that seems appropriate, until circumstances force us to re-evaluate all we’ve come to know about him. Reviewing his actions and statements in hindsight reveal double meanings, the film in a sense giving us double our money’s worth as what we’ve seen reveals itself to be something else entirely.
What’s most striking is how sharp the screenplay is by Moore and his cowriter Johnathan McClain. Yes, it does contain the twists and turns we come to expect from the genre, but I couldn’t get over how smart it is. There are at least two occasions in which characters seem hopelessly backed into inescapable corners yet manage to wiggle free through unexpected but plausible circumstances. It’s the sort of film whose cleverness you find yourself grinning at.
Early on, Leonard says, “You can’t make something good until you understand who you are making it for.” This is one of the many statements that ultimately proves to have a double meaning, yet it also applies to the film and Moore’s approach. He’s fashioned a taut, satisfying film, knowing full well his audience expects more than a by-the-numbers thriller. He manages to stitch it all together with style and craftsmanship to spare.