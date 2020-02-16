The Screening Room | The title of ‘Downhill’ says it all
I was one of the few who wasn’t completely enamored by “Force Majuere,” the joint-European produced film about a family in crisis that found a following when it hit the States in 2014. I found the tone to be uncertain (Was I supposed to laugh as a marriage fell apart? Was this a pointed social commentary?) and the running time to be overly long. Its predictable conclusion didn’t endear it to me, either.
So when I heard that an American remake was in the works starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and it was to be written and directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash (“The Way Way Back,” “The Descendants”), I was intrigued and rather excited. And when I found out its running time was less than 90 minutes, well, it seemed as though all my objections to the original would be addressed in this re-do.
Like so many things that look good on paper, “Downhill” ultimately fails to live up to its potential, a mish-mash of confused intentions, misguided moments and a piece of casting that inexplicably goes awry. And while it only clocks in at 86 minutes, it seems twice as long, as seeing the talented cast flail around on screen, trying desperately to ignite the movie’s premise, seems interminable.
The setting is a ski resort in Austria where longtime married couple Pete and Billie Stanton (Ferrell and Louis-Dreyfus) are on vacation with their kids. There are small signs — a bit of impatience, an awkward silence or three — that show the bloom is off the rose where their relationship is concerned, though each seem to have retreated to their own private places, resigned to ride it out.
That is, until a near-catastrophe occurs that rips this façade to shreds. While the Stantons take a break from the slopes, getting a quick bite at the resort’s restaurant, they witness a controlled avalanche used to improve skiing conditions. Problem is, the mass of cascading snow picks up speed and looks anything but controlled, sending Pete running for cover, leaving his wife and kids behind to fend for themselves.
Needless to say, Billie is stunned by this, struggles to understand her husband’s behavior and then finally unleashes upon him a torrent of suppressed fury that proves to be the most human and comic moment in the film. As you might expect, much of the humor is of the awkward variety, and if the movie proves anything, it’s that it requires a deft touch that not every comedic actor possesses.
Louis-Dreyfus cut her teeth with situations such as these on "Seinfeld," and you can almost see her here at times leaning forward, trying to urge Ferrell to play this game at her level. Unfortunately, this is not the veteran comic’s forte as he comes off as unsure as to how to progress much of the time, killing potentially funny moments through either a mistimed retort or bland reaction.
A subplot involving one of Pete’s younger co-workers and his girlfriend (Zach Woods and Zoe Chao) — a cheery couple basking in love’s new glow — fails to yield anything of merit when they show up on the scene. Equally troubling is the inclusion of Miranda Otto as a resort worker who has no problem bedding one patron after the next before returning to her husband. Her broad characterization runs counter to the tone Faxon and Rash struggle to create, so much so that she seems to belong in another movie. Her scenes do nothing but point out the confused nature of the film.
Like “Force Majeure,” “Downhill’s” theme is timely and universal. The friction that exists and the compromises that must be made for a marriage to work are issues we’ve all had to contend with in one form or another. This common theme would seem ripe for a comedic exercise, and just might have worked here, if everyone had been on the same page.
