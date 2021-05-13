Ostensibly a remake of the 1993 Sylvester Stallone actioner “Cliffhanger,” Taylor Sheridan’s disappointing “Those Who Wish Me Dead” does little right while keeping originality at arm’s length.
Obvious and dull, the movie has Angelina Jolie returning to her action roots, though traipsing about the forests of Montana is a bit different from raiding tombs. Would that there was anything remotely as clever as the Rube Goldberg-esque booby traps in those big-screen video-game adaptations here. Those movies look like classics when compared to this dog.
Jolie is Hannah Faber, a haunted Montana firefighter who can’t forgive herself for a handful of deaths she feels responsible for in a recent forest fire. Reckless and crass, she’s alienated almost everyone she’s ever known, including her ex-fiancé, state Trooper Ethan Sawyer (Jon Bernthal). Her efforts at self-isolating — she’s gotten herself assigned to one of those remote lookout towers in the middle of the woods — all go for naught when one day, she stumbles upon a young teen on the run from two hitmen.
That would be Connor (Finn Little), who has the misfortune of having a dad who was a forensic accountant who stumbled on some things he shouldn’t have. Now don’t go to the trouble of asking just what he found or who exactly is threatened by it. You won’t get any answers.
In just one example of Sheridan’s lackadaisical approach, the threat is referred to in hushed tones and vague generalities, the import underscored by Tyler Perry in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo where he implores the pair of assassins, the Brothers Blackwell (Nicholas Hoult and Aiden Gillen) to, having already killed the father, tie up any loose ends — find the boy and kill him.
I can’t say this for sure, as Mr. Sheridan did not consult me personally, but I suspect he had a well-worn copy of “Screenwriting Cliches for Dummies” close at hand while working on this script. Having enjoyed his work on “Hell or High Water” and “Yellowstone,” the lazy effort on display here qualifies as a major disappointment.
The many predicaments Hannah and Connor have to contend with are predictable and blandly executed, while the circumstances of the plot are, quite frankly, stupid. Perhaps most disappointing is Sheridan’s version of pithy dialogue, which consists of his loutish characters dropping the F-bomb as often as they can.
The film is overlong at 100 minutes and the cast is going through the motions, none save for Medina Senghorn as Sawyer’s resourceful, pregnant wife bringing any sense of emotion or investment. As for the main star, this is obviously a paycheck movie for Jolie, as she sleepwalks through it, her line readings betraying little in the way of emotion. With this and the two “Maleficent” films, she’s gone from being one of our most intriguing actresses to an overpaid somnambulist.
The thing that bothers me most about films like this is the sense that everyone just decided to phone it in. The people involved are very talented and capable of far more than what’s on display here, and I’ve enjoyed their work over the years.
There’s little in the way of pride present here. Instead, what we get is a by-the-numbers movie you’re likely to forget about five minutes after it ends.
