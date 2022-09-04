Adamma Ebo’s “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,” is at times woefully obvious in its intent and message, but that doesn’t make it any less effective as it skewers religious hypocrisy and the certainly unholy alliance of big business and spiritual enterprises.
Anchored by solid performances from Sterling K. Brown and Regina King, the film effectively combines disparate tones as it charts the public downfall and moral reckoning of a husband and wife who’ve gleefully bilked their community out of millions, living the high life while proclaiming their doing so in the service of the lord.
Lee-Curtis and Trinitie Childs (Brown and King) have run Great Paths Baptist Church with a sense of unchecked hubris for years, and why not?
Claiming their congregation swells to over 26,000 members, they have successfully built an empire that purports to do good works. To be sure, there is the community outreach programs they’ve created and the fact that they paid off their county’s debts.
Yet, they live in a mansion, sport designer clothes and flaunt the European sports cars they drive. None of that seems like the Lord’s work.
Still, they have their followers buffaloed, claiming their worldly goods are the result of their faith and hard work and that their lifestyle can be theirs if they would only follow their path.
But of course, “pride goeth before destruction and a haughty spirit before a fall,” and sure enough, the end comes suddenly.
Accused of sexual misconduct, Lee-Curtis finds himself scrambling to salvage his reputation and empire, while Trinitie tries to wrap her mind around the fact that she may not know her husband as well as she thought.
With their congregation reduced to five faithful members, the couple realize their day of reckoning has arrived.
Ebo makes an inspired choice in making the movie a mockumentary. In an effort to recast their image, the Childs hire a documentary filmmaker to chronicle their comeback, a strategy that backfires on them spectacularly. Not only does it lead to some wonderfully awkward moments but revelatory “intimate” ones as well.
What becomes obvious is that both are in denial. The accusations awaken a sense of doubt that’s been festering in Trinitie for quite some time.
The notion that her husband is a charlatan is one she’s come to accept, content to live the high life in exchange for turning a blind eye to his chicanery.
But now that suspicion of infidelity with young men has entered their marriage, she sees him for who he truly is, a transformation that King invests with a sense of vulnerability that’s effective.
Be that as it may, she and Ebo don’t let Trinitie off the hook, her complicity coming with a high price.
Brown is very good as well in bringing this man of hubris to life. Lee-Curtis is a master manipulator, the actor reveling in the moments in which his character is preaching fire and brimstone while preening among his earthly possessions.
Yet, one of his many flaws is that the preacher has come to believe his own hype, blind to his own failings until it’s too late. Brown effectively realizes the character’s pride along with a sense of desperation and even a bit of sympathy.
The film finds its power in its quiet moments, when neither Lee-Curtis nor Trinitie can deny their true nature, each coming face-to-face with revelations about themselves that can’t be denied.
These are bracing moments, yet the tragedy lies in the fact that neither proves capable of extricating themselves from the world of self-delusion they created that consumes them.
It is this sense of hypocrisy that hits home most powerfully, and while its targets are as obvious as its message, “Honk for Jesus” provides a lesson that, no matter how often repeated, still needs repeating.