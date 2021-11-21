As a critic, I’m supposed to keep an open mind and not be prejudiced toward any performer, director or genre. Be that as it may, I’ve never been a big fan of musicals, so for me to be swept away by one, that’s really saying something.
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s bio-pic of composer Jonathan Larson, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” managed just that. Exuberant and driven by an astonishing performance by Andrew Garfield, the film provides a poignant look not only at an artist’s creative process but the sacrifices necessary to succeed.
The author of the Broadway sensation “Rent,” “Boom” is an earlier production by Larson, one that began as an extended musical monologue but was changed and expanded over the years.
At its core, the production deals with the author’s juggling his artistic pursuits, a romantic relationship and his sense of purpose. Having poured his heart and soul into a futuristic musical entitled “Superbia,” the writer is seemingly on the cusp of success.
He’s secured a workshop performance for it that he hopes will attract a variety of producers that will lead to its production. Problem is, he’s missing a song, and writer block has set in.
Meanwhile, his girlfriend, Susan (Alexandra Shipp), an aspiring dancer, is pressuring him to leave New York City with her to live in the suburbs where she’s secured a steady job.
Larson regards such a move as a concession he cannot make, though he recognizes that he cannot continue to pursue his dream of Broadway success much longer.
More practical concerns — paying bills, a steady income — are looming larger in his life, and the fact that his ex-roommate (Robin de Jesus) is making big money in advertising only increases the pressure to capitulate.
Director Lin-Manuel Miranda and screenwriter Steven Levinson recreate the songs and monologues from the stage version of “Boom” and integrate traditional bio-pic elements charting Larson’s struggles.
The result is an intriguing hybrid in which elements from each bleed into the other, our hero at once lamenting his struggles in his rundown apartment, then breaking into song and dance to express his woes and hopes.
It proves to be a captivating tack that brings a sense of vitality to the story that a more traditional, straightforward approach would have lacked.
Garfield has always been a reliable performer, but his work here is a revelation. Dancing and singing with the abandon of Gene Kelly, the actor brings Larson’s sense of enthusiasm as well as despair palpably to the screen.
His work anchor’s “Boom” in a way many other musicals lack — there’s a sense of humanity at its core because of him that bolsters each song of exuberance or moment of doubt.
We’re in Larson’s corner from the start, and it's due to the actor’s fine work.
He's ably supported by Shipp, who brings the same emotional investment to her role, while Vanessa Hudgens as a member in the company Larson associates continues to show her “High School Musical” days were no fluke.
Miranda’s eye for motion translates well to the big screen, the dance sequences effectively scaled back and focused for the camera rather than the stage. To be sure, there’s no lack of energy here.
In the end, “Boom” speaks to the conviction needed to risk everything for a dream nobody sees but you. Obviously, this sentiment and all the movie speaks to is made all the more poignant given Larson’s fate and the posthumous success of “Rent.”
Though he failed to see it, the writer’s tenacity paid off in the end, his experience an example to all ready to throw in the towel.