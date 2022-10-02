The Screening Room | Timely 'Bros' hits all the rom-com notes — and airs a lot of grievances
I wanted to like “Bros” more than I did. Don’t get me wrong — it is funny, it is timely, and it effectively hits all the usual romantic-comedy beats. Yet there’s a preachy tone to it that’s a bit off-putting, a finger-wagging approach that kept me from fully enjoying this smart modern romance.
And while the complaints as put forth by co-writer and star Billy Eichner are valid, his constant harping on the slights that have occurred towards the gay and trans communities throughout history ultimately prove tiresome.
Bobby (Eichner) has come to terms with being single and is not looking for a relationship. He’s content with his job as a podcaster, eager to begin his new position as director of the first museum dedicated to LGBTQ+ history and fills his weekends with anonymous sex with strangers. Yet, when he crosses paths with Aaron (Luke Macfarlane), he experiences an uncommon attraction to him, one that makes him come out of his shell.
Both dealing with commitment issues, the pair take a one-step-forward-two-steps-back approach towards one another, each intrigued but wary of being hurt. Their dates — which each contends are “not dates” — are suffused with awkward moments, tentative revelations, and emotional hesitancy. Only after a loud argument do they come together, the rom-com tropes then kicking into high gear.
While the script by Eichner and director Nicholas Stoller is sharply written, containing more than its fair share of barbed quips and outlandish humor, it suffers from excessive preachiness and unavoidable predictability.
Making Bobby the director of a LGBTQ+ museum is a masterstroke, as it allows the character to rant about the numerous injustices suffered by homosexuals and others who’ve been unjustly shunned and marginalized due to their sexual orientation. Yet so many grievances are aired so regularly that you can set your watch by them. To be sure, the incidents Bobby refers to and the incidents of prejudice he cites are true and need to be discussed. However, the sheer frequency of these moments prevents us from becoming fully involved in the relationship at the movie’s core.
As for that, for good and ill Eichner and Stoller can’t shake the rom-com formula. The meet cute, moments of doubt, the emotional surrender, scenes of bliss, a misunderstanding that leads to a breakup and the ultimate joyful reconciliation are all here. I’m not giving anything away, as the filmmakers have made no bones about revering the genre, citing classics from it as inspiration. Like a good piece of meatloaf, there’s some comfort in seeing a predictable, entertaining story executed well, yet it remains a film lacking in surprises.
Still and all, this is a funny, smart movie. The meetings that occur between Bobby and the board of directors of the museum, each fiercely representing their own group under the LGBTQ+ umbrella is pointed and hilarious, as they defend their positions with a fierceness fueled by a sense of indignation so righteous, it’s humorous. Also a plus is the chemistry between Eichner and Macfarlane. They’re quite appealing, so much so that we can’t help but hope they’ll end up together, the sign of any effective rom-coms.
While Universal would like us to believe “Bros” is a groundbreaking work, it really isn’t. Sure, its romance focuses on two gay men, something we haven’t seen in a major studio production. But beyond that, this is formula film, well done though it may be. I can excuse that because in the end, I liked its central relationship. The preaching, not so much.
For DVR alerts, film recommendations and movie news, follow Koplinski on Twitter (@ckoplinski). His email is chuckkoplinski@gmail.com.